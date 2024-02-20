‘Home Improvement’ star Zachery Ty Bryan arrested again on DUI charges

Send this page to someone via email

Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan has been arrested in California for allegedly driving under the influence.

Bryan, 42, was arrested Saturday by officers from La Quinta Sheriff’s Station, who were responding to a vehicle suspected of being involved in a traffic collision, just after 2 a.m.

The deputies observed “indications of impairment” in Bryan, the driver, and arrested him for driving under the influence with priors. He was also booked on the misdemeanour of contempt of court.

His next court date is set for April.

It’s just the latest in a string of legal troubles for the former child star, who starred alongside Tim Allen and Jonathan Taylor Thomas on Home Improvement in the 1990s.

View image in full screen FILE – Earl Hindman, Tim Allen, Patricia Richardson, Pamela Anderson, Richard Karn, (front) Taran Noah Smith, Jonathan Taylor Thomas and Zachery Ty Bryan attend the 18th Annual People’s Choice Awards, held at Universal Studios Hollywood in March 1992. Vinnie Zuffante / Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Last July he was arrested for felony assault after police responded to a call regarding a physical dispute at his Oregon home. A few months later, in October, he pleaded guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree, and after striking a plea deal was sentenced to a week in jail and 36 months of supervised probation.

Story continues below advertisement

The judge in the sentencing ordered that he have “no contact with the victim without the probation officer’s approval, treatment for alcohol/substance abuse issues at the direction of the probation officer, and no alcohol or drugs.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

He faced similar charges in October 2020, when he was arrested in Oregon for assault, menacing, harassment, coercion, strangulation and interference with making a report following a fight with his then-girlfriend, Johnnie Fay Cartwright.

In this handout provided by the Lane County Jail, actor Zachery Ty Bryan poses for a mugshot after being arrested on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 in Eugene, Ore. Lane County Jail via Getty Images

The most serious charges in 2020 were dropped, but he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanours — menacing and fourth-degree assault — and was sentenced to three years of probation.

Additionally, he was required to attend a violence intervention program and ordered not to have any contact with Cartwright.

Speaking about the arrest to The Hollywood Reporter in June 2023 he said: “At the end of the day, (the police) throw a bunch of counts at you because they ultimately want you to plead to something…. I could’ve fought it … but that’s more stress and drama. I got two misdemeanours and called it a day.”

Story continues below advertisement

In 2020 he was also booked for driving under the influence — his fourth DUI since 2004.

And, in last year’s Hollywood Reporter profile, the outlet revealed that Bryan was accused of running a fraudulent agriculture-technology startup scheme.

Bryan told the outlet he was not “running some shady scam deal” and claimed he was “in the same boat” as his investors.