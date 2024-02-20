‘Home Improvement’ star Zachery Ty Bryan arrested again on DUI charges

Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan has been arrested in California for allegedly driving under the influence.
Bryan, 42, was arrested Saturday by officers from La Quinta Sheriff’s Station, who were responding to a vehicle suspected of being involved in a traffic collision, just after 2 a.m.
The deputies observed “indications of impairment” in Bryan, the driver, and arrested him for driving under the influence with priors. He was also booked on the misdemeanour of contempt of court.
His next court date is set for April.
It’s just the latest in a string of legal troubles for the former child star, who starred alongside Tim Allen and Jonathan Taylor Thomas on Home Improvement in the 1990s.
Last July he was arrested for felony assault after police responded to a call regarding a physical dispute at his Oregon home. A few months later, in October, he pleaded guilty to felony assault in the fourth degree, and after striking a plea deal was sentenced to a week in jail and 36 months of supervised probation.
The judge in the sentencing ordered that he have “no contact with the victim without the probation officer’s approval, treatment for alcohol/substance abuse issues at the direction of the probation officer, and no alcohol or drugs.”
He faced similar charges in October 2020, when he was arrested in Oregon for assault, menacing, harassment, coercion, strangulation and interference with making a report following a fight with his then-girlfriend, Johnnie Fay Cartwright.
The most serious charges in 2020 were dropped, but he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanours — menacing and fourth-degree assault — and was sentenced to three years of probation.
Additionally, he was required to attend a violence intervention program and ordered not to have any contact with Cartwright.
Speaking about the arrest to The Hollywood Reporter in June 2023 he said: “At the end of the day, (the police) throw a bunch of counts at you because they ultimately want you to plead to something…. I could’ve fought it … but that’s more stress and drama. I got two misdemeanours and called it a day.”
In 2020 he was also booked for driving under the influence — his fourth DUI since 2004.
And, in last year’s Hollywood Reporter profile, the outlet revealed that Bryan was accused of running a fraudulent agriculture-technology startup scheme.
Bryan told the outlet he was not “running some shady scam deal” and claimed he was “in the same boat” as his investors.
- Danny Masterson moved out of maximum security prison over safety concerns
- ‘Jeopardy!’ champion sets show’s ‘first ever’ trilingual message in English, French and Mohawk
- ‘Timeless’ lyrics, reggae roots lead Calgary musician to Bollywood renaissance
- Apex indoor activity gym opens in Regina’s Warehouse District
Comments