Entertainment

Calgary Folk Fest unveils diverse 2024 lineup

By Krista Sylvester Global News
Posted April 30, 2024 8:58 pm
The 45th annual Calgary Folk Music Festival is bringing a variety of innovative icons and emerging songwriters and instrumentalists to the Prince’s Island Park stage this summer.

The four-day festival, powered by ATB, takes over the island July 25-28 with 72 artists from Alberta, Canada and around the globe playing on multiple stages.

“We are honoured to continue our support for the Calgary Folk Festival, a cherished and eagerly awaited summer tradition,” said John Pieri, senior vice president for ATB Financial.

“With its steadfast commitment to nurturing local and emerging talents alongside showcasing renowned international acts, the Calgary Folk Festival embodies the spirit of cultural enrichment and artistic diversity.”

The festival kicks off on the Thursday night with headliners Leif Vollebekk and Ben Howard capping off the night. Friday night ends with a tribute to Canadian roots rock band, the Cowboy Junkies and Irish songwriter James Vincent McMorrow.

Saturday night features Mexican-American Y La Bamba, folk-rock’s KT Tunstall’s and the funky hip hop sound of The Roots, among others.

The festival bids adieu to another festival on Sunday night with Billie Martin, Miko Marks, Fantastic Negrito and Booker T. Presents: A Stax Revue.

Visit the Calgary Folk Fest website to see the full lineup. There are early bird weekend passes and single-day tickets.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

