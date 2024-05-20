Serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison

Notorious B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton has been the victim of a brutal attack in prison.
Pickton was attacked on Sunday in Quebec’s maximum security Port Cartier Institution.
The Vancouver Sun is reporting that Pickton was speared in the head with a broken handle, possibly from a broom, by an inmate who had previously attacked other inmates.
Correctional Service Canada is saying only that an inmate was the victim of a “major” assault and has been taken to an outside hospital.
Pickton is serving a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years after being convicted of six second-degree murder charges.
