Serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison

Notorious B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton has been the victim of a brutal attack in prison.

Pickton was attacked on Sunday in Quebec’s maximum security Port Cartier Institution.

The Vancouver Sun is reporting that Pickton was speared in the head with a broken handle, possibly from a broom, by an inmate who had previously attacked other inmates.

Correctional Service Canada is saying only that an inmate was the victim of a “major” assault and has been taken to an outside hospital.

Pickton is serving a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years after being convicted of six second-degree murder charges.