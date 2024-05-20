Menu

Crime

Serial killer Robert Pickton attacked in Quebec prison

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 20, 2024 9:50 pm
1 min read
Global News has learned that serial killer Robert Pickton has been attacked in prison. His current condition is unknown at this time.
Notorious B.C. serial killer Robert Pickton has been the victim of a brutal attack in prison.

Pickton was attacked on Sunday in Quebec’s maximum security Port Cartier Institution.

The Vancouver Sun is reporting that Pickton was speared in the head with a broken handle, possibly from a broom, by an inmate who had previously attacked other inmates.

Correctional Service Canada is saying only that an inmate was the victim of a “major” assault and has been taken to an outside hospital.

Pickton is serving a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years after being convicted of six second-degree murder charges.

