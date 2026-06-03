‘Give me the keys to your car’: Victims testify at trial for alleged serial home intruder

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The trial has begun for an alleged serial home intruder, charged with 13 home invasions and one driveway theft in Toronto over a seven-week period in 2023, as well as two carjackings in August 2023 in Markham.

The accused, 22-year-old Naz Tokhi, has pleaded not guilty to 38 counts including 13 counts of break and enter, 16 counts of theft of a motor vehicle, three counts of armed robbery and one count of disguise with intent.

Crown counsels Anjali Rajan and Alice Bradstreet told the jury in their opening address that the Crown’s case against Tokhi includes fingerprints linking him to crime scenes, cellphone data, videos of the accused inside the victims’ stolen cars and clothing found at his house.

Nine victims of home invasions have already testified how they were awakened in the middle of the night by a loud sound, to find windows broken, projectiles lying on the floor and their luxury vehicles gone.

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Many of them then testified they checked their surveillance cameras to see masked suspects stealing their cars. In some cases, the victims described confronting the suspects in their homes before being ordered to hand over their keys.

The jury was also shown a video of a masked man sitting inside a red Mercedes as rap music is playing.

The man is gesturing with his hands before he gets out of the car and moves around to the back where the licence plate can be seen.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Tokhi was arrested on Nov. 7, 2023.

In the Crown’s opening, the jury heard Tokhi had his cellphone on him at the time of his arrest.

The Crown said the video was found inside Tokhi’s phone after they obtained a search warrant.

Rajan told the jury that the video was dated Sept. 11, 2023, the same day there was a home invasion at Christine O’Donohue’s Bayview and Eglinton Avenue home and her car was stolen.

The Crown alleges the individual wearing a balaclava in the red Mercedes in the video is Tokhi inside O’Donohue’s stolen Mercedes.

O’Donohue testified she believed the red Mercedes seen in the video was her stolen Mercedes.

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During cross-examination, O’Donohue said she could not say for sure if it was her vehicle but said the Mercedes in the video had the same interior as hers and said the first three letters on the licence plate were the same as her licence plate.

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The Crown alleges that two days later, the red Mercedes was used in a subsequent home invasion as a getaway car.

In that home invasion near Bayview and Eglinton Avenue on Sept. 13, 2023, Frank Gomberg testified he woke up at 2 a.m. to hear the sound of beeping from his home alarm, which was not activated.

Gomberg said there was glass lying in by the front door and realized the glass insert had been smashed.

He said he found a large piece of flagstone on the floor which wasn’t from his property.

Gomberg said his Porsche Taycan, which was parked in the driveway, was missing and realized two car keys which he kept in a faraday box, to prevent people from picking up signals to clone a key, were gone.

Gomberg said his wallet was also missing and after going online to see whether any transactions had been made on his credit cards, learned that both his Mastercard and American Express had been used.

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Const. Jonathan Chan testified he contacted the credit card companies and was provided with a number of addresses where the credit cards were used.

Video surveillance shown in court captured a red SUV pulling into an Esso gas station on Don Mills Road less than an hour after the home invasion.

Two men get out of the Mercedes and one goes into the station to use the credit card, before returning to the gas pump and filling up the vehicle.

Chan also said video surveillance was collected from a Petro Canada gas station at Finch and Victoria Park Avenue. In that video, a man is captured filling up a Blue Honda Civic using Gomberg’s credit card two hours after it was stolen.

The man’s face is not covered. Chan testified he ran the plate and learned it was registered to a man named Naz Tokhi.

MTO records showing that Tokhi was the registered owner of a Blue Honda Civic were shown in court.

Bradley Rosenberg, another victim, testified that he was staying at his parents’ home near Bayview and Sheppard Avenue on Aug. 14, 2023 when he woke up around 2 a.m. to hear a crashing sound.

Rosenberg said he got out of bed and saw two people in the front foyer of the house and noticed the front door window was smashed.

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He testified he noticed two slim males in their early 20s wearing masks and hoodies rummaging around a table in the front entry way.

“I think they said, ‘Give me the keys to your car’,” Rosenberg testified. “I said, ‘I don’t know where they are and you’re not getting them.'”

Rosenberg said it’s then one of the men said to the other to “go over and f— me up”.

Video surveillance shown in court captured two men breaking the glass and entering the home as Rosenberg, wearing only briefs, can be seen approaching the front door and confronting the suspects.

Rosenberg said his 2023 BMW X7 was parked in the driveway of the home. He could not identify the suspects.

Rosenberg described the two suspects as slim, in their early 20s. He said both were wearing masks and hoodies.

Rosenberg testified he told the two intruders to “get the hell out of my house, the police are coming.”

He said they made off with his mother’s purse but didn’t get the SUV.

Stephen Schlender testified on Oct. 2, 2023, around 2:30 a.m., he was fast asleep in the bedroom of his Scarborough house with his wife. His two toddlers were also asleep at the time.

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“I heard glass smash in the middle of the night, and being a police officer, I knew exactly what was happening,” said Schlender.

Schlender told court that he screamed police and ran to the door to confront the intruders.

“They were already out of my house. It was my front door that was smashed,” Schlender told court, saying that after reviewing home video, he realized a rock was used to break the window.

The video surveillance from Schlender’s doorbell camera was then played in court.

Three masked individuals, one holding a flashlight, are captured banging at a door as one breaks the glass.

A woman from inside the home can be heard screaming hysterically before a male voice is heard yelling “Police, I’ll f—ing kill you. I’ll f—ing kill you. Get the f— out of my house.”

Schlender said the suspects left without taking the two vehicles parked in the driveway, a Mercedes and an Audi. However, his wife’s purse was taken from the dining room table.

“To be clear, on the Ring camera video, it wasn’t the intruders yelling, ‘I’ll f—ing kill you?'” asked defence lawyer Sid Freeman. “It was me,” replied Schlender.

The trial continues.