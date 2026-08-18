Remains of 3rd missing person found on rural Ontario property: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

The human remains of a man missing for nearly four years have been found on the same property on which the remains of two other men were found in the past 10 months.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers located the remains of 42-year-old Lawrence Bertrim of Smiths Falls, Ont., on Aug. 6 on a property located on Kelly Jordan Road.

Police said the man was last seen in downtown Smiths Falls at approximately 11 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022.

A cause of death has not yet been determined.

The discovery of Bertrim’s remains comes a little less than a month after police said they found the remains of Robert Lambert of Montague Township, who was 75 when he went missing on Nov. 18, 2018. Those remains were also on the same Kelly Jordan Road property.

Story continues below advertisement

Lambert’s remains were found slightly more than a year after the province announced a $50,000 reward for information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for his disappearance. At the time he disappeared, Lambert required help to travel and medication on a regular basis.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A $50,000 reward that was previously issued by the Ontario government for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a person or people responsible for Bertrim’s disappearance remains in place, OPP said in a news release Tuesday.

Human remains were first found on the Kelly Jordan Road property last year when police carried out a search warrant on Oct. 30.

In the execution of the warrant, remains confirmed to be that of Robbie Thomson were found. Thomson had been missing since October 2023.

Four people have since been arrested and charged in connection with Thomson’s death.

No charges or arrests have been made in connection with Lambert or Bertrim’s deaths.

Lanark County OPP and Smiths Falls Police Service, under OPP’s criminal investigation branch continue to investigate. Police will also continue to maintain an increased presence on Kelly Jordan Road as part of this ongoing investigation.