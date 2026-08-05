Ontario police discover remains of 2nd missing person on rural property

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Eight years after he went missing, the remains of an Ontario man have been found on a property northeast of Smiths Falls, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say they found the remains of Robert Lambert on July 20 on a rural property that has been part of an ongoing investigation where the remains of another man were found last year.

“Locating Robert Lambert brings us one step closer to providing answers to a family that has waited eight years,” said OPP Det. Insp. Marty McConnell.

“Our focus remains on following the evidence and conducting a thorough investigation.”

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Lambert went missing when he was 75 year old. Lanark County OPP said they received the report of his disappearance on Nov. 30, 2018. Numerous searches and an extensive investigation followed, but police said there was no trace of him.

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Police found his remains slightly more than a year after they announced a $50,000 reward for information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for his disappearance.

At the time of his disappearance, Lambert required assistance to travel and medication on a regular basis.

Investigators were told in 2018 that he had travelled to the U.S., but there was no record of him crossing the border. Police said foul play was suspend

Police said it is the second time human remains have been found on the Kelly Jordan Road property.

Last October, OPP officers found the first set of remains while executing a search warrant on Oct. 30.

The remains were confirmed to be those of Robbie Thomson, who was reported missing in October 2023.

Four people have since been arrested and charged in connection with Thomson’s death.

No charges have been announced as of Wednesday in connection with Lambert’s death, but police said the investigation is ongoing and residents of Kelly Jordan Road should expect an increased police presence.