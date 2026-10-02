Grindr is being used to lure victims to assault by young people, RCMP warn

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Police in North Vancouver are investigating what they believe are a series of connected assaults involving people using the Grindr app.

Two separate incidents were reported to police on Aug. 27 and Aug. 31.

RCMP said that in both instances, victims reported that they had been communicating with a person through Grindr and had agreed to meet in person.

When they arrived, police said both victims were confronted by groups of young people and assaulted or threatened. Both incidents also involved damaging the victims’ vehicles, police added.

When reviewing CCTV footage, investigators believe they have found a third assault that occurred on Aug. 29 near Ross Road Elementary School.

That victim had not reported the incident to police and they are hoping that person comes forward.

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Based on the circumstances and evidence gathered to date, investigators believe all three incidents are likely connected.

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“We are deeply concerned by these incidents and are pursuing all available avenues to identify those responsible,” said Const. Paul Reece of the North Vancouver RCMP in a release.

“We encourage anyone with information or video that could assist our investigation to contact police.”

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The incidents have prompted the North Shore Pride Alliance to issue a notice to members.

“To anyone who has been harmed: what happened is not your fault,” the organization said in a statement.

“You deserve safety, dignity and support.”

The organization urged everyone to check on each other and share the information for those who may not have seen it.

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North Vancouver RCMP said its Serious Crimes Unit is conducting an extensive CCTV canvass in the areas where the assaults occurred. Police are asking anyone who may have relevant CCTV or dash camera footage from the areas and dates in question to contact investigators.

This includes anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity or captured footage in the vicinity of:

Eldon Park on Aug. 27;

Ross Road Elementary School on Aug. 29; or

Lynn Valley Elementary School on Aug. 31.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 and quote file numbers #26-18057, #26-18481 and #26-20739.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).