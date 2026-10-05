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Crime

Rideshare driver charged for alleged sexual assault of passenger in Winnipeg

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted October 5, 2026 5:43 pm
1 min read
A 27-year-old man was arrested and is facing a sexual assault charge, police said. View image in full screen
A 27-year-old man was arrested and is facing a sexual assault charge, police said. David Lipnowski / THE CANADIAN PRESS
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A rideshare driver was arrested and charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a passenger in Winnipeg, police said.

The 27-year-old man driving the rideshare took his passenger, a woman, to her requested destination before allegedly sexually assaulting her, the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said in a news release. It reported that the incident occurred in the Weston neighbourhood on Sept. 27.

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After fleeing from the suspect’s vehicle, the woman contacted police, the news release said.

The suspect was arrested the following morning at an apartment complex in the 400-block of Kennedy Street.

He is facing a sexual assault charge and was released on an undertaking.

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