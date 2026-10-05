Rideshare driver charged for alleged sexual assault of passenger in Winnipeg

A rideshare driver was arrested and charged with allegedly sexually assaulting a passenger in Winnipeg, police said.
The 27-year-old man driving the rideshare took his passenger, a woman, to her requested destination before allegedly sexually assaulting her, the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said in a news release. It reported that the incident occurred in the Weston neighbourhood on Sept. 27.
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After fleeing from the suspect’s vehicle, the woman contacted police, the news release said.
The suspect was arrested the following morning at an apartment complex in the 400-block of Kennedy Street.
He is facing a sexual assault charge and was released on an undertaking.
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