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The lawyer for one of three men on trial for kidnapping and extorting Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed “Crypto King”, accused Pleterski for a second straight day of lying repeatedly

Hussein Aly, the lawyer for Akil Heywood, who the Crown alleges is the driving force behind the scheme to kidnap Pleterski nearly four years ago, called Pleterski “a scammer” who would impress his investors with high-end cars, a big house and a flashy lifestyle.

“I’m not a scammer,” Pleterski replied, saying that the reason he could not give disgruntled investors the money they believed they were owed was that the cryptocurrency market crashed in late 2021 and 2022.

“Everyone lost money, including myself,” said Pleterski, who spent much of his 28th birthday on the witness stand in the downtown courthouse.

Aly accused Pleterski of spending investors’ money as if it was his own, pointing out that his bank accounts show he spent $4.8 million between November 2020 and August 2022.

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“You spent a million dollars on entertainment because you had no job and you were stealing people’s money and living your best life,” said Aly.

When Aly asked how Pleterski had time to spend just under $1.1 million on travel over the 18-month period while managing a fund of tens of millions of dollars, Pleterski seemed confused.

“I don’t know what you’re asking me? I had time to live. Weekends the markets are closed. Some weeks I made my goals by Tuesday and from a risk management standpoint, I would choose not to trade for the remainder of the week,” said Pleterski.

“The truth is you can’t trade at all and you never traded,” said Aly. “I did trade. That’s completely false,” Pleterski shot back.

Pleterski was convicted of fraud over $5,000 last month after defrauding investors of millions of dollars. At his trial, Pleterski, who was self-represented, did not cross-examine any of the Crown’s witnesses or present a defence.

Pleterski testified about how he was kidnapped over a three-day period starting on Dec. 5, 2022, before being assaulted, confined, and held against his will while his captors attempted to obtain money from him.

Assistant Crown attorneys Julia De Vuono and Tracey Vogel told the jury in their opening address that the evidence would show a dispute over money led to the violent kidnapping.

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Heywood, Alfredo Paladino and Rakeem Henry have all pleaded not guilty.

Pleterski detailed how, in mid-2022, he filed for bankruptcy protection as tensions grew with disgruntled investors who were demanding repayment of money they believed they were owed.

The Crown said in its opening address that evidence will show that Pleterski began a relationship with Derek Akyeam-Pong, who the Crown alleges was the lead kidnapper, and that Akyeam-Pong knew Heywood in 2022 and 2023.

Akyeam-Pong was acquainted with one of Pleterski’s friends Clayton Soyka and presented himself as someone interested in cryptocurrency in an effort to gain Pleterski’s trust. The Crown said Pleterski knew Akyeam-Pong by the nickname “Slime”.

Three days before the kidnapping, Akyeam-Pong invited Pleterski to a meeting at the Ritz-Carlton in Toronto. The Crown said video surveillance will show that Pleterski met Akyeam-Pong, Henry and a third person that day. Akyeam-Pong was driving the vehicle that was later used in the kidnapping, a black Dodge Ram pickup truck.

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That same night, Akyeam-Pong, Henry and Heywood went to Century Night Club. Pleterski arrived on his own.

On the night of the kidnapping, Dec. 5, 2022, Akyeam-Pong asked Pleterski to meet him again to talk about cryptocurrency. CCTV footage shows Pleterski waiting to be picked up shortly after 11 p.m., and a Dodge Ram is captured on CCTV in the vicinity of the pickup location.

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Pleterski testified that the vehicle was driven by a man named Freddo and that a man named Raks was in the backseat while Akyeam-Pong, whom Pleterski knew as Slime, was in the front passenger seat. The Crown said evidence will show that Freddo is Alfredo Paladino and Raks is Rakeem Henry.

Pleterski testified he was invited to get into the backseat of the Dodge Ram and as soon as he did, Slime got in beside him, leaving him with Slime on one side and Raks on the other.

Pleterski said he was held at gunpoint, his wrists were bound with zip ties and he was threatened.

Shortly after the abduction began, Pleterski testified that a call came in via the vehicle’s CarPlay system from a man demanding his money. Pleterski testified he recognized the caller as Heywood.

About two hours after being abducted, Pleterski called Sandeep Gupta, the landlord of the Lakeshore mansion he was renting in Burlington, asking Gupta to help him obtain money for his captors.

The jury has heard a 911 call that Gupta made while Pleterski was on the other line, reporting that Pleterski had been kidnapped and that he was concerned for his safety.

As a result of the 911 call, police began an investigation into Pleterski’s whereabouts.

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Pleterski testified he was driven to multiple locations across Ontario where he was threatened, assaulted, burned, cut and waterboarded. He said he also believed he was going to be killed.

At one point, he was taken to a field and was forced to kneel while Akyeam-Pong demanded to know where the money was.

A video was shown in court that showed Pleterski kneeling while a handgun was fired in his direction, narrowly missing him.

The Crown said Highway 407 records will show that the black Dodge Ram went to Ajax on the morning of Dec. 6, 2022. Pleterski testified that while being held in the basement of a house, which the Crown says was in Ajax, he was threatened and forced to record a confession explaining what happened with the investments. The video was later released on social media, and Pleterski appeared badly beaten in it.

2:09 The trial has begun for Aiden Pleterski, the self-proclaimed ‘Crypto King’

Pleterski called Gupta on the evening of Dec. 6, almost 24 hours after being kidnapped and again on the morning of Dec. 7 to arrange for an in-person meeting.

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The meeting was supposed to take place at a Tim Hortons in Scarborough, but Pleterski testified when his captors drove by the restaurant, they noticed police and got worried.

“They dropped Mr. Paladino off first. CCTV footage shows Mr. Paladino walk into the Tim Hortons and wait,” said the Crown in its opening address. Pleterski said Akyeam-Pong decided to drive away after seeing police and drove off, leaving Paladino behind.

From there, Pleterski said he was driven to London, Ont., by Akyeam-Pong with Henry in the back seat.

The Crown said a significant step in the investigation was the discovery of a cellphone store where two new phone numbers Pleterski used to call Gupta were purchased. The store was located in Ajax. Police attended and reviewed CCTV footage.

The Crown said footage shows Heywood purchasing a phone while speaking on another telephone. That conversation was recorded, and the Crown says the audio will show he was discussing Pleterski and Gupta.

The Crown said the other number used by Pleterski to call Gupta was purchased by a man wearing an orange balaclava covering his face.

From London, Pleterski was taken to a house in Niagara on Dec. 8. While at that house, Pleterski said he was bound and gagged with tape for a few hours while being guarded inside.

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Court exhibit showing Aiden Pleterski at a Niagara, Ont., home where he testified he was held against his will in December 2022.

The Crown said the house was coincidentally under surveillance by Niagara Regional Police at the time, and officers noticed the Dodge Ram.

The Crown said when Akyeam-Pong and Henry returned to the home in Niagara to pick up Pleterski, Paladino was with them.

Pleterski testified that the men drove him around before stopping at a Walmart in Hamilton, where they picked up a new cellphone, and then drove back toward Toronto.

On the evening of Dec. 8, Pleterski was released at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel. Pleterski testified that his abductors gave him a cellphone with instructions to call them when he got the money. The phone had been purchased at the Hamilton Walmart, the Crown told the jury in its opening address.

When Pleterski got to the Ritz, he was met by police. He had visible injuries to his face and body.

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The investigation continued until the three accused now before the court were arrested in the summer of 2023.

Aly told Pleterski on Tuesday that instead of being the “Crypto King”, he is the “Lying King,”

On Wednesday, Aly suggested that Pleterski told Akyeam-Pong a few days before the kidnapping, that he had a McLaren that was for sale, despite Pleterski having said he didn’t have any vehicles at that time.

An audio recording was played in court. “I don’t think I told Slime I had the McLaren. I think I said it was a McLaren,” said Pleterski.

“I’m not going to waste any time with this,” said Aly. “What we just listened to is you and him discussing you selling him a McLaren,” said Aly.

Aly accused Pleterski of perjuring himself because he was hiding assets from the bankruptcy trustee.

“You can’t admit it because you don’t want to be charged with perjury,” said Aly.

“You’re allergic to the truth. The only thing you’re interested in is protecting yourself. You have no respect for this court and no respect for jurors,” Aly added. “I disagree with that,” said Pleterski.

The trial continues.