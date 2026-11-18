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The Crown says a former bank employee who admitted to opening fraudulent accounts and viewing Prime Minister Mark Carney’s personal information should be sentenced to two years behind bars.

Ibrahim El-Hakim, who worked at a Royal Bank of Canada branch in downtown Ottawa, pleaded guilty in August to fraud over $5,000, unauthorized use of a computer and identity theft.

A sentencing hearing for El-Hakim, 24, took place in an Ontario court Wednesday.

The Ottawa-born man was not at the hearing. It’s the second consecutive court date he has missed.

Justice Norm Boxall told the court the Canada Border Services Agency notified the RCMP in late September that El-Hakim had left Montreal for Doha, Qatar, earlier in the month.

His baggage was checked through to Lebanon and no return flight was booked, Boxall said.

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Police were unable to locate El-Hakim, the judge said.

“The only reasonable inference on the evidence or information before me in this case is that Mr. El-Hakim deliberately left Canada to thwart the sentencing process,” Boxall said.

The judge added the sentencing needs to be conducted in a timely manner.

“The administration of justice would be undermined if the sentencing was postponed to when he returns to Canada, if he ever does,” he said.

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The RCMP began an investigation last year following a complaint from RBC.

An agreed statement of facts in the case says El-Hakim was recruited by someone he believed “to be associated with organized crime.”

The agreed statement says El-Hakim opened at least 43 fraudulent accounts at the bank between November 2023 and June 2025.

El-Hakim received at least $5,000 in compensation — $500 for each account, issued in the form of an e-transfer deposited into one of his accounts at other banks, the statement says.

On June 17, 2025, El-Hakim accessed the customer banking profiles of Carney, Justin Trudeau and another individual, the statement adds.

The Trudeau account he accessed “was determined not to belong to the former prime minister.”

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While accessing these profiles, El-Hakim was observed consulting a smart watch, the statement says. On surveillance video, he was seen at one point taking a cellphone out of his pocket, using it and alternating his gaze between the phone and the computer screen of his bank workstation.

The Mounties have said the investigation did not lead them to believe there was any threat to Carney’s safety or to national security.

The Crown is seeking a sentence of 24 months in custody, followed by 24 months of probation with a variety of conditions.

Crown attorney Lindsay Little told the court Wednesday that El Hakim’s actions amounted to months of “sustained, dishonest conduct. This was not an isolated incident.”

Little highlighted the fact that El-Hakim queried Carney’s data and apparently tried to access Trudeau’s banking details.

“Public confidence is eroded by a case like this,” she said.

“Privacy is a right that applies to everyone, regardless of their status. Elected officials do not lose their financial privacy because they have chosen to dedicate their lives to politics or to the public sphere more generally.”

Ron Guertin, a lawyer who once represented El-Hakim, asked last month to be removed from the case because his client had left Ottawa.

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Lawyer Paul Lewandowski has been appointed as amicus, or friend of the court, to assist with sentencing.

He said Wednesday in court that El-Hakim should receive a suspended sentence, meaning no jail time with a period of probation.

In the alternative, he said, a “short, sharp” jail term of 30 to 90 days would be appropriate.

Such a sentence would deter other bank employees from this kind of activity, given that “the spectre of a jail term is looming,” Lewandowski said.

Boxall said he plans to sentence El-Hakim next month.