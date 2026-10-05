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Crime

Kingston Police officer charged with impaired driving while off duty

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted October 5, 2026 6:02 pm
1 min read
A police car with flashing lights is shown. View image in full screen
A police car with flashing lights is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Matt Rourke
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A police officer in Kingston is facing charges of impaired driving.

Const. Peter Guy Forbes, a 26-year member of Kingston Police, was arrested and charged on Saturday, Sept. 26.

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He was charged with impaired operation of a conveyance and exceeding blood alcohol concentration while he was off duty.

The alleged drunk driving, according to police, happened around 1:35 a.m. near Brock Street. Forbes was taken to police headquarters and released for a future court date.

Forbes has been placed on administrative duties pending the results of its investigation.

Police said no more information will be provided as the case is now before the courts.

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