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Crime

Toronto pair charged for fatal vehicle fire, 1 suspect wanted

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted October 5, 2026 4:14 pm
1 min read
Devondre Hall, who is wanted in the death of Marcus Charles, is pictured in this photo released by police. View image in full screen
Devondre Hall, who is wanted in the death of Marcus Charles, is pictured in this photo released by police. Toronto Police
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A man and woman from Toronto have been arrested in connection to the death of a man whose body was found in a burnt-out vehicle last month.

Toronto police said the incident was reported at about 11:24 p.m. on Sept. 21. Officers were called to a hydro field on Reesor Road, near Steeles Avenue East in Toronto.

When crews arrived to the scene of a reported vehicle fire, a body was found inside.

The victim was later identified as 32-year-old Marcus Charles.

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Through an investigation, three people were determined to be involved in Charles’ death and police say a man and woman have since been arrested and charged.

One suspect has not been found yet.

Rushon Powell, 25, has been charged with first-degree murder, while 25-year-old Shakurwa Jeffrey is facing a charge of accessory after the fact to murder.

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The accused were scheduled to appear in court earlier Monday at the Toronto Regional Bail Centre at 9:30 a.m.

A photo of the third suspect, 25-year-old Devondre Hall of Toronto, has been released by police. He is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

The Reesor road fatal vehicle fire was not the only one that night. Another body was found in a burnt-out vehicle less than two hours later, on the opposite side of the city.

Police were called to James Garden Park in Etobicoke, Ont. at 12:55 a.m. Sept. 22. Police said smoke was seen coming from the park, and there were reports of what sounded like an explosion.

After crews arrived, Mohamud Kheyre’s body was found inside the car.

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