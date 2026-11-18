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A woman and the man she was in a relationship with have both been charged in the drug overdose death of a toddler last spring in central Edmonton.

Police were called by EMS to assist them at a home in the Boyle Street neighbourhood, just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 23.

The Edmonton Police Service said a three-year-old girl was found dead inside a suite in the Juniper Court low-rise apartment building at the corner of 91 Street and Jasper Avenue.

The little girl, Amiraa Chanelle Fraynn, was born Feb. 6, 2023 and was nicknamed “Baby Boss,” according to her obituary. She was laid to rest in Maskwacis.

Edmonton homicide victim Amiraa Chanelle Fraynn was born Feb. 6, 2023 and died of carfentanil poisoning on May 23, 2026. Credit: Wombold Family Funeral Homes

The medical examiner in Edmonton carried out an autopsy a few days after the toddler died, but Amiraa’s cause and manner of death were not readily apparent. Samples had to be sent off for toxicology testing.

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On Wednesday, police said investigators are still waiting on the medical examiner to determine a manner of death, but said Amiraa’s cause of death has since been determined to be carfentanil poisoning.

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The opioid can be up to 100 times stronger than fentanyl and 100,000 times stronger than morphine, with microgram-level amounts causing life-threatening overdoses.

Alberta has seen a steep increase in carfentanil deaths in recent years.

From January to May 2025, 68 per cent of opioid deaths in Alberta involved carfentanil — up 10 per cent from 2024. However in Edmonton, the number of deaths involving carfentanil jumped from 17 per cent to 78 per cent.

View image in full screen Just 20 micrograms of carfentanil, amounting to less than a grain of salt, can be fatal, warns Canada Border Services Agency. Canada Border Services Agency / File Photo

The EPS homicide section took over the case.

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On Saturday, Oct. 31, detectives arrested and charged the girl’s mother, Anthea Fraynn, 30, with manslaughter, failing to provide the necessaries of life and criminal negligence causing death.

Arrest warrants were issued for a second person.

A week later on Nov. 6, William Okeymow, 29, was arrested in Calgary and also charged with manslaughter, failing to provide the necessaries of life and criminal negligence causing death.

Police said Okeymow was in an intimate relationship with Fraynn at the time of the toddler’s death and the child’s obituary also indicated he was her partner.

EPS added they are not searching for any additional suspects.