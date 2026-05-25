Police investigating death of 3-year-old girl east of downtown Edmonton

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Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a toddler girl in a building east of downtown Edmonton in the Boyle Street neighbourhood.

The child’s death was discovered over the weekend at a multi-unit residence near 91 Street and Jasper Avenue.

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The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said officers were called to help EMS on Saturday just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

EPS said it was reported to officers that a three-year-old girl was found dead inside in a suite.

Due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, homicide detectives have taken the lead on the investigation.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday. It’s not known if any arrests have been made.

No other details were released by police.