Neighbours shaken after fatal Dartmouth shooting, victim identified

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Halifax Regional Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Dartmouth on Friday, as neighbours in the area say they’re still shocked by what happened.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Lahey Road at around 10:30 p.m. on June 26.

The victim was found deceased at the scene and was identified Monday as 39-year-old Thomas Junior Downey from North Preston.

“The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office did conduct an autopsy and they confirmed the manner of death to be a homicide,” said HRP spokesperson, Const. Martin Cromwell.

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“I would like to extend Halifax Regional Police’s condolences to Mr. Downey’s family. We encourage anyone with information to please come forward.”

Police have said they don’t believe the shooting was random. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

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Neighbours described a frightening scene on Friday night. A resident, who didn’t want to be named for safety reasons, said a quick succession of gunshots rang out.

“I was out on my back porch, I heard four gunshots, rapid succession,” they said.

“I was shocked. Actually, I was coming in the house, my heartbeat was just racing because I never felt heard anything so close before.”

Another neighbour, Richard Russell, said the killing “hits close to home.”

“It was gutting, like I’m really sorry for them and the people who are close to them. It hit close to home because we’re the same age, so it could’ve been me in another set of circumstances,” he said.

He added that many families live in the subdivision and it’s concerning what happened.

“Certainly if I were a parent, it would be of concern to me. Stray bullets don’t discriminate,” he said.