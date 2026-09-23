Man charged after Durham police say he posted ‘hunting permit’ targeting Muslims

Police east of Toronto say they have charged a suspect after he allegedly promoted anti-Muslim hatred online.
Durham regional police say they arrested a 57-year-old man from Whitby, Ont., after the force’s hate crime unit concluded the investigation on Wednesday.
Get daily National news
Police allege the suspect “wilfully incited violence and harm against the Muslim community” on social media platforms under the name Sean Strife.
A recent post advertised a “hunting permit” against Muslims in North America.
- Vancouver sees 6th homicide of 2026 after man dies in CRAB Park
- Former U of M law dean arrested in Europe as part of extradition request: police
- Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 15 years in New York for 2006 sexual assault
- ‘Real-life miracles’: Support pours in for officer injured in Belleville shooting
Police confirmed the suspect was arrested and charged in relation to that hateful post.
The suspect, who was charged with offence motivated by hatred and inciting hatred in a public place, is being held in custody for a bail hearing.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.