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Entertainment

Simone Biles says 3 masked men broke into her Chicago home, stole Porsche

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted September 23, 2026 11:45 am
2 min read
Simone Biles attends the 2026 Kering Foundation Caring For Women Dinner on September 10, 2026 in New York City. View image in full screen
Simone Biles attends the 2026 Kering Foundation Caring For Women Dinner on September 10, 2026 in New York City. Taylor Hill/WireImage
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Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles said that three masked men entered her Chicago home and stole her Porsche GTS.

“Get ready with me to pick out my new car,” Biles said as she began her TikTok video.

Biles, 29, said that the robbery took place during her last months living in Chicago.

Click to play video: 'Paris 2024: Simone Biles’ Olympic return draws A-list celebrity crowd'
Paris 2024: Simone Biles’ Olympic return draws A-list celebrity crowd

“I feel like I need a new car because during our last few months in Chicago, three men in masks came to our house and stole my Porsche,” Biles said. “But that’s another story. If you guys wanna know, I’ll do a story time on that.”

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“I feel like I need a reality TV show,” she continued. “The things that happen to me are absolutely insanity. And so it would be really easy for producers to just film regularly. That is one of the reasons why we also got our Doberman.”

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Biles revealed that the car was eventually recovered from the alleged thieves but “onto the next.”

She said that she had test drove an Audi but didn’t like “the way it drove.”

“We went over to Porsche. They had Cayenne GTS, and baby, when they turned that thing on, I was sold,” she shared. “I felt like Tiffany Haddish from Girls Trip: ‘Give it to me! I want it! Give it to me!'”

Biles did not provide additional details of the alleged incident.

@simonebilesowens

yes we recovered the car, onto the next 🛞

♬ original sound – Simone Biles

Earlier this month, Biles told People that she planned to make Indianapolis her new home, where her husband Jonathan Owens plays for the Indianapolis Colts.

“I’ve been in Houston most of the time, so I’m going to officially move there [to Indianapolis] a little bit later,” she said in a Sept. 8 interview.
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“So I haven’t experienced too much, but the stadium is stunning. It’s beautiful. I’m just excited to watch my husband. It doesn’t matter, as long as he’s safe and healthy and he’s having fun, then I don’t care,” she added.

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