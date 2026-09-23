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Crime

Vancouver sees 6th homicide of 2026 after man dies in CRAB Park

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2026 5:58 pm
1 min read
A police crime scene at night with yellow police tape in the foreground reading 'POLICE LINE DO NOT CROSS' . View image in full screen
A police crime scene at night with yellow police tape in the foreground reading 'POLICE LINE DO NOT CROSS' . Getty Images
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Vancouver police say they are investigating the city’s sixth homicide this year.

Officers were called to CRAB Park in the city’s Downtown Eastside early Wednesday after someone reported a man in medical distress.

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The man was treated by emergency responders but died at the scene.

Police have not yet confirmed the identity of the victim, and no suspects have been located.

No other details surrounding the homicide have been released.

Police are asking anyone in the area of CRAB Park between Tuesday night and Wednesday before 7 a.m. to reach out to investigators if they have information.

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