Track the results here for the Alberta referendum on each question

Alberta voters are heading to the polls Monday to cast their ballots in a historic referendum that asks for their stance on 10 questions, including one question on whether to hold a formal vote on separating from Canada. Question 10 — about separation — will be counted first.

Early results are expected to be released sometime after 8 p.m. Monday — but only once the final ballot is cast and all polling stations are closed — with the final count announced in the early hours Tuesday. Global News will have live coverage of the referendum over the course of the day and night, and you can read all the latest updates here.

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