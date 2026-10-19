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Canada

Track the results here for the Alberta referendum on each question

By Staff Global News
Posted October 19, 2026 3:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta referendum: Record turnout projected as voting day arrives'
Alberta referendum: Record turnout projected as voting day arrives
Voting day has arrived in Alberta — not for a political party, but for the 10-question provincial referendum that has loomed over the heads of Albertans for the better part of 2026. Joel Gotlib reports on the latest, sharing the “on edge” atmosphere sweeping the province as a record turnout at the polls is projected.
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Alberta voters are heading to the polls Monday to cast their ballots in a historic referendum that asks for their stance on 10 questions, including one question on whether to hold a formal vote on separating from Canada. Question 10 — about separation — will be counted first.

Early results are expected to be released sometime after 8 p.m. Monday — but only once the final ballot is cast and all polling stations are closed — with the final count announced in the early hours Tuesday. Global News will have live coverage of the referendum over the course of the day and night, and you can read all the latest updates here.

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