Alberta Referendum: Live results and how to vote

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Do we stay or go? At the crux of it, that’s the question Albertans have been grappling with for much of 2026 and soon, they will learn how their friends and neighbours feel.

The historic Alberta referendum asks the province’s voters 10 questions that could change the course of not just the Prairie province, but also Canada.

The vote, announced Feb. 19, initially contained nine questions to do with immigration and possible changes to Canada’s Constitution. Then on May 21, Smith announced a 10th question on separation was being added.

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How do I watch the results?

Global News will have in-depth, up-to-the-minute team coverage from across Alberta on both broadcast and streaming online.

Anchors Dallas Flexhaug and Carole Anne Devaney will be joined by veteran political reporter and Ottawa bureau chief David Akin for results analysis, along with insights from a political panel hosted by anchor Blake Lough. Reporters on the ground in several Alberta communities will also be providing updates and interviews.

From 8 p.m. MT to midnight, our Decision Alberta Referendum 2026 coverage will air online at the top of this post, as well as on YouTube and our Global TV app that is available on streaming services Prime Video, Apple TV, Roku, and select smart TVs.

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Starting at 9 p.m., simultaneous coverage will also begin airing live on all Global News stations in Alberta.

How do I vote?

Over 1,400 polling stations will be open Monday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

However, those still in line at 8 p.m. are asked to remain there, as you will be allowed to vote.

While voters could cast their ballot at any advance voting location in their electoral division, on election day, you must vote at your assigned voting location in your electoral division. Electors cannot vote outside their electoral division.

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Voters can search on Elections Alberta’s website to find out where their polling station is. Election Day voting locations are most commonly in schools, churches, community halls, and other public buildings.

Elections Alberta encourages voters to read and familiarize themselves with all 10 questions (which can be reviewed here) before reaching the ballot box.

There are 10 ballots, in different colours for easy identification. You can mark some of them, all of them or none of them — your choice.

The ballots will go into separate boxes to make it easier to count them, and to lessen the chances of a mistake spoiling one long ballot.

Elections Alberta is expecting a record turnout, between 80 and 85 per cent of the province’s nearly three million electors.

You have as much time as you want to fill in the ballots, but officials estimate it’ll take most people about two minutes.

Can I vote during work hours?

The Election Act requires employers to provide employees with paid time off (three consecutive, non-work hours) to vote during either one of the advance voting days or on Oct. 19.

Employers are not allowed to penalize staff for taking time to vote.

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Elections Alberta notes that the employer retains the right to determine when to give the employee time off — whether it was on one of the days of advance voting or on Election Day.

What identification is needed?

You’ll need one government-issued ID with your correct name, current address and photo, such as a driver’s licence. You can use two pieces of ID that both have your full name, with one showing your current address.

There are 50 forms of acceptable ID listed on Elections Alberta’s website that can be one of those two pieces, from a library card or a hunting licence to a bank statement or vehicle registration.

Elections Alberta says it will accept expired forms of ID, including a certificate of Indian Status Card, provided it still has the correct name.

Another option, in special circumstances, is to bring an attestation form signed by an authorized person such as a First Nation band manager or a student housing staffer.

The provincial agency said your “Where to Vote” card is not required to vote and cannot be used as identification, but it will speed up the voting process.

How long before I know the results?

By law, the votes need to be counted by hand within 48 hours.

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Question 10 — about separation — will be counted first.

Officials say early results are to be released sometime after 8 p.m. Monday — but only once the final ballot is cast and all polling stations are closed — with the final count announced in the early hours Tuesday.

GlobalNews.ca staff will be working overnight to bring you the latest results as they are released.

The results of the other nine questions should be completed and announced by Wednesday. Those ballots will be counted in order from question one to nine.

The count timelines will depend on voting location closing times and voter turnout.

For more information, visit Elections Alberta’s website.

With files from The Canadian Press