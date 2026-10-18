CFB Wainwright fire sparked by live training exercise, causes explosion: sources

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A preliminary investigation into the deadly fire at CFB Wainwright suggests a munition from a live training exercise sparked a fast-moving grass fire, causing Saturday’s explosion, according to multiple military sources.

Separate military sources told Global News that at least seven people died in the incident, and dozens more were injured at the base, located around 200 kilometres from Edmonton.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed that four service members perished and their next of kin have been notified, adding that dozens more were seriously injured.

“Yesterday afternoon, a violent fast-moving fire swept through Canadian Armed Forces Base in Wainwright, Alberta, and what followed was one of the worst tragedies for the forces on Canadian soil in peacetime,” Carney said.

Minister of National Defence David McGuinty said he is travelling to Edmonton and will be briefed on the latest developments regarding the incident.

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Carney said flags will be flown at half-mast on all federal buildings across the country.

As the investigation continues, many details remain unknown, but here’s what is known so far about the calamity.

How the fire started

The Canadian Armed Forces confirmed Sunday that the fire ignited within a training area at approximately 4 p.m. MT on Saturday.

“The fire spread rapidly beyond the boundaries of the training area, while military and civilian emergency services responded quickly to control that fire and to support those affected by this tragic event,” the CAF said in a news release.

A source on scene told Global News troops were loading the injured to bring back to the base before going back into the field to collect more of their comrades.

Environment Canada had issued a warning of high winds for Alberta earlier in the day, with a windstorm hitting large areas of the province. Gusts reached up to 100 km/h, toppling trees, sending signs flying, and rolling garbage cans down streets.

It is unclear why military exercises with live munitions continued despite the high winds.

Residents who spoke with Global News said they heard the exercises until they went quiet, then heard sirens.

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“There is that emotional piece, definitely; it’s hard our neighbour across the street is a serving member, our neighbours on both sides of us are former serving members,” said Mayor Bruce Pugh. “The CAF is like a family, very similar to this community.”

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The Municipal District of Wainwright said the fire south of town crossed the base fence earlier in the day and was being actively managed. At approximately midnight, the municipality said the fire was contained, but a fire watch would remain in place overnight.

1:27 Massive emergency response to deadly explosion and fire at CFB Wainwright

Where is CFB Wainwright and what surrounds it?

CFB Wainwright is considered one of the CAF’s busiest bases and is used to train Canada’s military and prepare units for combat operations.

It’s considered, according to retired Maj.-Gen. David Fraser, “as real as it can be” in preparing soldiers for combat operations.

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The base is home to the Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre, the 3rd Canadian Division Training Centre, and approximately 12 lodger units.

It is not yet known what was involved in Saturday’s military training, as previous exercises have involved artillery and armoured vehicles.

But Fraser told The Canadian Press training at the base involves more than just weapons training, with exercises covering everything in the CAF’s arsenal from firearms to aircraft.

Exercises are organized and methodical and Fraser says something went wrong at CFB Wainwright, adding those who undergo this training are well-versed in safety procedures. Safety staff also oversee every exercise.

According to the Government of Canada, more than 200 active gas wells and associated pipelines can be found in the CFB Wainwright area.

The area is also known for livestock grazing and recreational hunting, which has been allowed for more than four decades at the base.

The base is about 609 square-kilometres in size and located about 205 kilometres southeast of Edmonton and found within one kilometre of the town of Wainwright.

2:15 At least 7 dead, dozens injured in explosion and fire at CFB Wainwright

Alberta residents urged to use emergency care wisely

Acute Care Alberta advised Saturday evening that a Code Orange had been declared for multiple hospitals. A Code Orange is issued when a mass casualty incident or external disaster has occurred and many injured patients are expected to arrive.

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Albertans have been advised to use emergency care resources wisely to make room for the tragedy’s victims.

Residents requiring immediate, emergency care for life-threatening illnesses or injuries were told to go to any of Edmonton’s other acute care facilities, if at all possible.

Ambulances from across Alberta were diverted to the base about 200 kilometres southeast of Edmonton, taking them away from responding to 911 calls in other communities.

STARS air ambulance crews flew in from Edmonton and Saskatoon to provide assistance, Carney said.

Is this the CAF’s most tragic training incident?

Prior to Saturday’s explosion and fire, the Canadian Armed Forces have seen other deadly events.

The most recent occurred in July when a three-person rope team was performing a rescue exercise at the time of the incident. The three members fell into a crevasse in Jasper National Park, dropping about 20 metres. The three were responsive and stable and flown to hospital after being rescued.

One of the deadliest training exercises that happened on Canadian soil was in 1988 at CFB Chilliwack.

Students were practicing explosive cratering in the demolition phase of their military engineer officer training when a charge detonated prematurely during a session. According to the Canadian Military Engineers Association, 29 students and seven instructors were in attendance. Six students were killed and several others were injured.

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A coroner’s inquest and board of inquiry concluded the a hotspot developed inside the camouflet tube, triggered by friction and heat generated when the tamping rod was used with excessive force. The hotspot likely ignited a blockage, causing a small detonation that then triggered the main charge. The incident was ruled as accidental.

There has also been a previous incident in the last decade at CFB Wainwright, when Sgt. Robert Dynerowicz died during a training exercise in 2017. He was commanding a light-armoured vehicle when the incident occurred. Three others were injured.