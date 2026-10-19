Alberta voting locations extend hours after late openings, delaying referendum results

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Several voting locations in Alberta will remain open later Monday after delays prevented them from opening on time, affecting when unofficial referendum results will be released.

Elections Alberta officials said unofficial results will only begin to be released once all voting locations across the province are confirmed closed. Because of delays earlier in the day, the last voting location is not expected to close before 10 p.m.

Chief Electoral Officer Gordon McClure authorized extended hours at affected locations to ensure voters receive the full advertised hours of service.

1:54 Final push ahead of Alberta’s referendum vote

Officials said the late openings were caused by various issues that have since been resolved. The release did not provide further details about those issues in the material provided.

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Regular voting hours at all other locations are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Officials are also asking Albertans to be patient and respectful toward election workers.

The following locations will have extended voting hours.

Electoral Division Voting Location Affected Will remain open until 03 – Calgary-Bow Montgomery Community Association –5003 16 Avenue NW 8:13pm 03 – Calgary-Bow St. Michael Catholic Community –800 85 Street SW 8:14pm 06 – Calgary-Currie A. E. Cross School –3445 37 Street SW 8:20pm 07 – Calgary-East Holy Cross School –3719 26 Avenue SE 8:10pm 07 – Calgary-East Holy Trinity Family Activity Centre –1514 44 Street SE 8:10pm 07 – Calgary-East Royal Canadian Legion Branch 275 –755 40 Street SE 8:10pm 07 – Calgary-East St. Kateri Tekakwitha School –1005 Abbotsford Drive NE 8:10pm 07 – Calgary-East G. W. Skene School –6226 Penbrooke Drive SE 8:15pm 07 – Calgary-East Erin Woods School –25 Erin Park Drive SE 8:20pm 09 – Calgary-Elbow St. James School –2227 58 Avenue SW 8:10pm 09 – Calgary-Elbow Windsor Park Community Association –5304 6 Street SW 8:10pm 09 – Calgary-Elbow Earl Grey School –845 Hillcrest Avenue SW 8:15pm 09 – Calgary-Elbow Rideau Park School –829 Rideau Road SW 8:15pm 09 – Calgary-Elbow Ecole Sainte Marguerite Bourgeoys –4700 Richard Road SW 8:20pm 09 – Calgary-Elbow Elboya School –4804 6 Street SW 8:20pm 09 – Calgary-Elbow St. Stephen Protomartyr Church –4903 45 Street SW 8:20pm 10 – Calgary-Falconridge Monsignor A.J. Hetherington School –4 Coral Springs Boulevard NE 8:10pm 10 – Calgary-Falconridge Falconridge/Castleridge Community Centre –95 Falshire Drive NE 8:15pm 12 – Calgary-Foothills YMCA at Rocky Ridge –11300 Rocky Ridge Road NW 8:10pm 12 – Calgary-Foothills Blessed Marie-Rose School –999 Sherwood Boulevard NW 8:30pm 13 – Calgary-Glenmore Henry Wisewood School –910 75 Avenue SW 8:10pm 13 – Calgary-Glenmore Louis Riel School –9632 Oakfield Drive SW 8:25pm 18 – Calgary-Mountain View Rosedale School –905 13 Avenue NW 8:10pm 18 – Calgary-Mountain View Hillhurst United Church –1227 Kensington Close NW 8:15pm 18 – Calgary-Mountain View Ecole Madeleine D’Houet –108 22 Street NW 8 :33pm 19 – Calgary-North Holy Trinity Anglican Church –18 Hidden Creek Road NW 8:44pm 20 – Calgary-North East Notre Dame School –11900 Country Village Link NE 8:10pm 20 – Calgary-North East RCCG House of Praise –5 Redstone Heights NE 8:10pm 20 – Calgary-North East Venice Banquet Hall –4310 104 Avenue NE 8:35pm 22 – Calgary-Peigan Quarry Park Office ED 22 –205 Quarry Park Boulevard SE 8:15pm 22 – Calgary-Peigan Sherwood School –2011 66 Avenue SE 8:27pm 24 – Calgary-South East Joane Cardinal Schubert School –19480 45 Street SE 8:10pm 24 – Calgary-South East Cranston School – 205 Cranston Drive SE 8:13pm 24 – Calgary-South East Dr. George Stanley School –585 Cranston Drive SE 8:20pm 25 – Calgary-Varsity William Aberhart High School –3009 Morley Tr NW 8:15pm 27 – Edmonton-Beverly-Clareview St. Maria Goretti School –4214 127 Avenue NW 8:15pm 27 – Edmonton-Beverly-Clareview Ivor Dent School –11010 32 Street NW 8:25pm 27 – Edmonton-Beverly-Clareview John D. Bracco School –3150 139 Avenue NW 8:25pm 31 – Edmonton-Ellerslie Holy Family School –1710 Mill Woods Road E 8:15pm 31 – Edmonton-Ellerslie Jan Reimer School –360 Orchard Boulevard SW 8:15pm 31 – Edmonton-Ellerslie Pollard Meadows School –1715 48 Street NW 8:15pm 31 – Edmonton-Ellerslie Father Michael Mireau School –3010 Spence Wynd SW 8:20pm 31 – Edmonton-Ellerslie Corpus Christi School –460 Watt Boulevard SW 9:00pm 32 – Edmonton-Glenora Matheson Seniors’ Residence –11445 135 Street NW 9:00pm 32 – Edmonton-Glenora Westglen School –10950 127 Street NW 8:15pm 32 – Edmonton-Glenora Youngstown School –10330 163 Street NW 8:15pm 32 – Edmonton-Glenora Westminster School –13712 104 Avenue NW 10:00pm 33 – Edmonton-Gold Bar Kenilworth Community League –7104 87 Avenue NW 8:10pm 33 – Edmonton-Gold Bar Ottewell School –9435 73 Street NW 8:10pm 33 – Edmonton-Gold Bar Avonmore School –7835 76 Avenue NW 8:15pm 33 – Edmonton-Gold Bar Ecole Maurice-Lavallee –8828 95 Street NW 8:15pm 33 – Edmonton-Gold Bar Holyrood School –7920 94 Avenue NW 8:15pm 34 – Edmonton-Highlands-Norwood Santa. Maria Goretti Centre –11050 90 Street NW 8:30pm 35 – Edmonton-Manning Slovenian Canadian Association Hall –16703 66 Street NW 8:27pm 35 – Edmonton-Manning Kirkness School –610 Kirkness Road NW 8:30pm 35 – Edmonton-Manning Edmonton Christian Northeast School – 5940 159 Avenue NW 8:45pm 36 – Edmonton-McClung WWWCC Community League –505 Wolf Willow Road NW 8:20pm 39 – Edmonton-North West Kensington School –13410 119 Street NW 8:20pm 42 – Edmonton-South DR. Anne Anderson School –11810 35 Avenue SW 8:45pm 42 – Edmonton-South Orchards Residents Association –315 Windermere Road NW 8:45pm 43 – Edmonton-South West Constable Daniel Woodall School –315 Windermere Road NW 9:20pm 44 – Edmonton-Strathcona Mount Pleasant School –10541 60A Avenue NW 8:15pm 44 – Edmonton-Strathcona Allendale School –6415 106 Street NW 8:32pm 47 – Airdrie-Cochrane Holy Spirit School –200 Fireside Drive 8:10pm 47 – Airdrie-Cochrane Bearspaw School –253210 Bearspaw Road 8:15pm 47 – Airdrie-Cochrane C. W. Perry School –186 Sagewood Boulevard SW 8:15pm 48 – Airdrie-East Cooper’s Crossing School –1050 Coopers Drive SW 8:55pm 50 – Banff-Kananaskis Springbank High School –32226 Springbank Road 8:30pm 51 – Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul Elizabeth Settlement Community Hall –60 102 Street 8:58pm 51 – Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul Fishing Lake Communiplex –SE 17 57 2 W4 8:58pm 54 – Cardston-Siksika Picture Butte Community Centre –607 Highway Avenue N 8:30pm 54 – Cardston-Siksika Lavern Community Hall –Hwy 505 Lavern 8:40pm 59 – Drumheller-Stettler Consort Sportex –4602 50 Avenue 9:00pm 61 – Fort McMurray-Wood Buffalo Santana Mandir Temple –108 Abraham Gate 8:15pm 62 – Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville Brookville Community League –53203 Range Road 212 8:15pm 65 – Highwood D’Arcy Ranch Golf Club –37160 Range Road 10 8:10pm 66 – Innisfail-Sylvan Lake Ridgewood Hall –5429 53 Street 8:10pm 68 – Lacombe-Ponoka Gary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex –5429 53 Street, Lacombe 8:15pm 69 – Leduc-Beaumont Christ the King High School –3511 Rollyview Road 8:14pm 69 – Leduc-Beaumont Ecole Horizon Heights School –37 Coloniale Way 8:23pm 69 – Leduc-Beaumont Coast Nisku Inn – 1101 4 Street 8:28pm 69 – Leduc-Beaumont Ecole J.E. Lapointe School –4801 55 Avenue 8:30pm 71 – Lethbridge-East Palliser School Division Home –3305 18 Avenue N 8:10pm 71 – Lethbridge-East Parkbridge Estates –2920 29 Ave S 8:13pm 72 – Lethbridge-West LDS Church –5 Jerry Potts Boulevard W 8:10pm 74 – Maskwacis-Wetaskiwin Bear Paw Trading Post –242068 Township Road 454 8:10pm 75 – Morinville-St. Albert Gibbons Community Cultural Centre –5115 51 Street 9:00pm 77 – Peace River Four Chiefs Complex 9:00pm 77 – Peace River Sister Gloria School 9:00pm 79 – Red Deer-South ST. Elizabeth Seton School –35 Addinnell Avenue 8:10pm 79 – Red Deer-South Baymont BY Wyndham Red Deer –4311 49 Avenue 8:45pm 79 – Red Deer-South École Secondaire Notre Dame High School –50 Lees Street 8:45pm 81 – Sherwood Park Wes Hosford School –207 Granada Boulevard 8:10pm 81 – Sherwood Park Lakeland Ridge School –101 Crimson Drive 8:16pm 81 – Sherwood Park Woodbridge Farms School –1127 Parker Drive 8:23pm 82 – Spruce Grove-Stony Plain Holiday Inn Express & Suites –201 Jennifer Heil Way 8:10pm 82 – Spruce Grove-Stony Plain St. Andrew’s United Church –

1a Fieldstone Drive 8:15pm 82 – Spruce Grove-Stony Plain Spruce Grove Alliance Church –250 Century Road 8:45pm 84 – Strathcona-Sherwood Park Strathcona Christian Academy Elementary –52362 Range Road 231 8:24pm 85 – Taber-Warner Foremost Community Hall –802 1 Avenue West 8:11pm 85 – Taber-Warner Bow Island Legion –202 5 Avenue East 8:14pm 85 – Taber-Warner Taber Christian Elementary School –4809 60 Avenue 8:15pm 87 – West Yellowhead Ecole Jasper School –300 Elm Avenue 8:13pm 87 – West Yellowhead Best Western High Road Inn –300 52nd Street 8:15pm 87 – West Yellowhead Edson Lions all –4139 3 Avenue 8:28pm 87 – West Yellowhead Canfor Culture and Events Centre –5401 51 Street 8:30pm Share this on X Click to share quote on X:

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