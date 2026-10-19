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Canada

Alberta voting locations extend hours after late openings, delaying referendum results

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted October 19, 2026 7:47 pm
6 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta referendum: Record turnout projected as voting day arrives'
Alberta referendum: Record turnout projected as voting day arrives
Alberta referendum: Record turnout projected as voting day arrives.
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Several voting locations in Alberta will remain open later Monday after delays prevented them from opening on time, affecting when unofficial referendum results will be released.

Elections Alberta officials said unofficial results will only begin to be released once all voting locations across the province are confirmed closed. Because of delays earlier in the day, the last voting location is not expected to close before 10 p.m.

Chief Electoral Officer Gordon McClure authorized extended hours at affected locations to ensure voters receive the full advertised hours of service.

Click to play video: 'Final push ahead of Alberta’s referendum vote'
Final push ahead of Alberta’s referendum vote

Officials said the late openings were caused by various issues that have since been resolved. The release did not provide further details about those issues in the material provided.

Story continues below advertisement

Regular voting hours at all other locations are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Officials are also asking Albertans to be patient and respectful toward election workers.

The following locations will have extended voting hours.

Electoral DivisionVoting Location AffectedWill remain open until
03 – Calgary-BowMontgomery Community Association –5003 16 Avenue NW8:13pm
03 – Calgary-BowSt. Michael Catholic Community –800 85 Street SW8:14pm
06 – Calgary-CurrieA. E. Cross School –3445 37 Street SW8:20pm
07 – Calgary-EastHoly Cross School –3719 26 Avenue SE8:10pm
07 – Calgary-EastHoly Trinity Family Activity Centre –1514 44 Street SE8:10pm
07 – Calgary-EastRoyal Canadian Legion Branch 275 –755 40 Street SE8:10pm
07 – Calgary-EastSt. Kateri Tekakwitha School –1005 Abbotsford Drive NE8:10pm
07 – Calgary-EastG. W. Skene School –6226 Penbrooke Drive SE8:15pm
07 – Calgary-EastErin Woods School –25 Erin Park Drive SE8:20pm
09 – Calgary-ElbowSt. James School –2227 58 Avenue SW8:10pm
09 – Calgary-ElbowWindsor Park Community Association –5304 6 Street SW8:10pm
09 – Calgary-ElbowEarl Grey School –845 Hillcrest Avenue SW8:15pm
09 – Calgary-ElbowRideau Park School –829 Rideau Road SW8:15pm
09 – Calgary-ElbowEcole Sainte Marguerite Bourgeoys –4700 Richard Road SW8:20pm
09 – Calgary-ElbowElboya School –4804 6 Street SW8:20pm
09 – Calgary-ElbowSt. Stephen Protomartyr Church –4903 45 Street SW8:20pm
10 – Calgary-FalconridgeMonsignor A.J. Hetherington School –4 Coral Springs Boulevard NE8:10pm
10 – Calgary-FalconridgeFalconridge/Castleridge Community Centre –95 Falshire Drive NE8:15pm
12 – Calgary-FoothillsYMCA at Rocky Ridge –11300 Rocky Ridge Road NW8:10pm
12 – Calgary-FoothillsBlessed Marie-Rose School –999 Sherwood Boulevard NW8:30pm
13 – Calgary-GlenmoreHenry Wisewood School –910 75 Avenue SW8:10pm
13 – Calgary-GlenmoreLouis Riel School –9632 Oakfield Drive SW8:25pm
18 – Calgary-Mountain ViewRosedale School –905 13 Avenue NW8:10pm
18 – Calgary-Mountain ViewHillhurst United Church –1227 Kensington Close NW8:15pm
18 – Calgary-Mountain ViewEcole Madeleine D’Houet –108 22 Street NW8 :33pm
19 – Calgary-NorthHoly Trinity Anglican Church –18 Hidden Creek Road NW8:44pm
20 – Calgary-North EastNotre Dame School –11900 Country Village Link NE8:10pm
20 – Calgary-North EastRCCG House of Praise –5 Redstone Heights NE8:10pm
20 – Calgary-North EastVenice Banquet Hall –4310 104 Avenue NE8:35pm
22 – Calgary-PeiganQuarry Park Office ED 22 –205 Quarry Park Boulevard SE8:15pm
22 – Calgary-PeiganSherwood School –2011 66 Avenue SE8:27pm
24 – Calgary-South EastJoane Cardinal Schubert School –19480 45 Street SE8:10pm
24 – Calgary-South EastCranston School – 205 Cranston Drive SE8:13pm
24 – Calgary-South EastDr. George Stanley School –585 Cranston Drive SE8:20pm
25 – Calgary-VarsityWilliam Aberhart High School –3009 Morley Tr NW8:15pm
27 – Edmonton-Beverly-ClareviewSt. Maria Goretti School –4214 127 Avenue NW8:15pm
27 – Edmonton-Beverly-ClareviewIvor Dent School –11010 32 Street NW8:25pm
27 – Edmonton-Beverly-ClareviewJohn D. Bracco School –3150 139 Avenue NW8:25pm
31 – Edmonton-EllerslieHoly Family School –1710 Mill Woods Road E8:15pm
31 – Edmonton-EllerslieJan Reimer School –360 Orchard Boulevard SW8:15pm
31 – Edmonton-EllersliePollard Meadows School –1715 48 Street NW8:15pm
31 – Edmonton-EllerslieFather Michael Mireau School –3010 Spence Wynd SW8:20pm
31 – Edmonton-EllerslieCorpus Christi School –460 Watt Boulevard SW9:00pm
32 – Edmonton-GlenoraMatheson Seniors’ Residence –11445 135 Street NW9:00pm
32 – Edmonton-GlenoraWestglen School –10950 127 Street NW8:15pm
32 – Edmonton-GlenoraYoungstown School –10330 163 Street NW8:15pm
32 – Edmonton-GlenoraWestminster School –13712 104 Avenue NW10:00pm
33 – Edmonton-Gold BarKenilworth Community League –7104 87 Avenue NW8:10pm
33 – Edmonton-Gold BarOttewell School –9435 73 Street NW8:10pm
33 – Edmonton-Gold BarAvonmore School –7835 76 Avenue NW8:15pm
33 – Edmonton-Gold BarEcole Maurice-Lavallee –8828 95 Street NW8:15pm
33 – Edmonton-Gold BarHolyrood School –7920 94 Avenue NW8:15pm
34 – Edmonton-Highlands-NorwoodSanta. Maria Goretti Centre –11050 90 Street NW8:30pm
35 – Edmonton-ManningSlovenian Canadian Association Hall –16703 66 Street NW8:27pm
35 – Edmonton-ManningKirkness School –610 Kirkness Road NW8:30pm
35 – Edmonton-ManningEdmonton Christian Northeast School – 5940 159 Avenue NW8:45pm
36 – Edmonton-McClungWWWCC Community League –505 Wolf Willow Road NW8:20pm
39 – Edmonton-North WestKensington School –13410 119 Street NW8:20pm
42 – Edmonton-SouthDR. Anne Anderson School –11810 35 Avenue SW8:45pm
42 – Edmonton-SouthOrchards Residents Association –315 Windermere Road NW8:45pm
43 – Edmonton-South WestConstable Daniel Woodall School –315 Windermere Road NW9:20pm
44 – Edmonton-StrathconaMount Pleasant School –10541 60A Avenue NW8:15pm
44 – Edmonton-StrathconaAllendale School –6415 106 Street NW8:32pm
47 – Airdrie-CochraneHoly Spirit School –200 Fireside Drive8:10pm
47 – Airdrie-CochraneBearspaw School –253210 Bearspaw Road8:15pm
47 – Airdrie-CochraneC. W. Perry School –186 Sagewood Boulevard SW8:15pm
48 – Airdrie-EastCooper’s Crossing School –1050 Coopers Drive SW8:55pm
50 – Banff-KananaskisSpringbank High School –32226 Springbank Road8:30pm
51 – Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. PaulElizabeth Settlement Community Hall –60 102 Street8:58pm
51 – Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. PaulFishing Lake Communiplex –SE 17 57 2 W48:58pm
54 – Cardston-SiksikaPicture Butte Community Centre –607 Highway Avenue N8:30pm
54 – Cardston-SiksikaLavern Community Hall –Hwy 505 Lavern8:40pm
59 – Drumheller-StettlerConsort Sportex –4602 50 Avenue9:00pm
61 – Fort McMurray-Wood BuffaloSantana Mandir Temple –108 Abraham Gate8:15pm
62 – Fort Saskatchewan-VegrevilleBrookville Community League –53203 Range Road 2128:15pm
65 – HighwoodD’Arcy Ranch Golf Club –37160 Range Road 108:10pm
66 – Innisfail-Sylvan LakeRidgewood Hall –5429 53 Street8:10pm
68 – Lacombe-PonokaGary Moe Auto Group Sportsplex –5429 53 Street, Lacombe8:15pm
69 – Leduc-BeaumontChrist the King High School –3511 Rollyview Road8:14pm
69 – Leduc-BeaumontEcole Horizon Heights School –37 Coloniale Way8:23pm
69 – Leduc-BeaumontCoast Nisku Inn – 1101 4 Street8:28pm
69 – Leduc-BeaumontEcole J.E. Lapointe School –4801 55 Avenue8:30pm
71 – Lethbridge-EastPalliser School Division Home –3305 18 Avenue N8:10pm
71 – Lethbridge-EastParkbridge Estates –2920 29 Ave S8:13pm
72 – Lethbridge-WestLDS Church –5 Jerry Potts Boulevard W8:10pm
74 – Maskwacis-WetaskiwinBear Paw Trading Post –242068 Township Road 4548:10pm
75 – Morinville-St. AlbertGibbons Community Cultural Centre –5115 51 Street9:00pm
77 – Peace RiverFour Chiefs Complex9:00pm
77 – Peace RiverSister Gloria School9:00pm
79 – Red Deer-SouthST. Elizabeth Seton School –35 Addinnell Avenue8:10pm
79 – Red Deer-SouthBaymont BY Wyndham Red Deer –4311 49 Avenue8:45pm
79 – Red Deer-SouthÉcole Secondaire Notre Dame High School –50 Lees Street8:45pm
81 – Sherwood ParkWes Hosford School –207 Granada Boulevard8:10pm
81 – Sherwood ParkLakeland Ridge School –101 Crimson Drive8:16pm
81 – Sherwood ParkWoodbridge Farms School –1127 Parker Drive8:23pm
82 – Spruce Grove-Stony PlainHoliday Inn Express & Suites –201 Jennifer Heil Way8:10pm
82 – Spruce Grove-Stony PlainSt. Andrew’s United Church –
1a Fieldstone Drive		8:15pm
82 – Spruce Grove-Stony PlainSpruce Grove Alliance Church –250 Century Road8:45pm
84 – Strathcona-Sherwood ParkStrathcona Christian Academy Elementary –52362 Range Road 2318:24pm
85 – Taber-WarnerForemost Community Hall –802 1 Avenue West8:11pm
85 – Taber-WarnerBow Island Legion –202 5 Avenue East8:14pm
85 – Taber-WarnerTaber Christian Elementary School –4809 60 Avenue8:15pm
87 – West YellowheadEcole Jasper School –300 Elm Avenue8:13pm
87 – West YellowheadBest Western High Road Inn –300 52nd Street8:15pm
87 – West YellowheadEdson Lions all –4139 3 Avenue8:28pm
87 – West YellowheadCanfor Culture and Events Centre –5401 51 Street8:30pm
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