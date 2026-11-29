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Cranberry farmers say they’re facing difficulties with their crops as human-caused climate change is forcing many to adapt.

In the past, many cranberry farmers along British Columbia’s south coast could count on September rain to help provide the estimated 50 million gallons of water needed to flood their fields for harvest.

But Travis Hopcott, whose family got into the business in the late 1990s, says that rain now falls much later, increasing the risk of frost on the berries.

“I never thought we would ever get to a point where we were desperate for water in April and October,” said Hopcott.

It’s not just the timing of rainfall causing issues.

Warmer winters in parts of the country, including B.C., are affecting how soon cranberry crops wake up.

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A study by Charles Armstrong, a professor at the University of Maine’s Cooperative Extension, suggests warmer and earlier springs will likely result in cranberry buds swelling sooner, before the risk of frost has passed.

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“You might be like, ‘hey we’ve had two weeks of good weather it’s time to plant,’ and then historically we still haven’t hit summer weather and so you get another freeze and so your crops are ruined,” said Ted Scott, a PhD student in geology at the University of British Columbia.

Speaking with Global News, Hopcott recalled an incident in May 2021.

On May 28, the family lost an entire crop in 45 minutes in one of their berry bogs that spanned about 18 acres.

After losses like that, Hopcott and farmers like him are trying to find different ways to adapt.

“So if we do get to that extreme temperature in February time, then we’ll flood the field, wait till a couple of inches of ice is formed, then we’ll drain the water underneath and let that layer of ice sit right on top of the vines, acting like an insulator,” he said.

The family has also taken to using water as part of a spring strategy. Hopcott notes water can take anywhere from five to seven times longer to change temperature than air, so coating the crop with water in the spring can increase the temperature of the bog.

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Even with strategies to respond to changing weather patterns, climate change is creating a sense of unpredictability, leaving farmers mulling even bigger changes.

“We may have to make our bogs smaller so it’s easier to flood, which means taking food production out to make the roads,” Hopcott said. “So never did we think we would have to take those kinds of decisions.”