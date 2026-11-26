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Environment Canada says 469 millimetres of rain fell at a weather station west of Vancouver Island in just over two days as British Columbia continues to get drenched by wet weather.

A weather summary provided by the agency says the Effingham Island station recorded the rain from 11 a.m. on Monday to 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

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The Kennedy Lake station east of Ucluelet, meanwhile, recorded 261 millimetres of rain in the same period, while Estevan Point on the west coast of Vancouver Island recorded 110 millimetres.

Much of the province’s south coast and Vancouver Island have faced flood, wind and rainfall warnings as rain and strong gusts collide with the year’s highest tides.

Late Wednesday, the Comox Valley Regional District and the City of Courtenay have issued Evacuation Alerts, while the provincial river forecast centre issued a flood watch for eastern Vancouver Island and high streamflow advisories for the rest of the island, saying that the final in a series of “potent” storms is expected to bring moderate to heavy precipitation into Thursday

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The Transportation Ministry has advised drivers to check conditions before travelling through coastal areas due to the risk of flooding.