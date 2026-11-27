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The rain and wind warnings have been dropped across British Columbia’s coast, but flooding is still a risk as other communities manage the aftermath.

The District of Squamish, which declared a state of local emergency over high tides and flood risk earlier this week, asks residents to limit indoor water use until further notice to help manage sewer flows.

The district says it still expects more rainfall that will impact the sewer system when combined with peak busy periods.

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It says there were reports of localized flooding throughout town but that tidal water peaked Thursday and flood protection measures have made a significant difference.

Much of the province’s coastal region was drenched with heavy rain and strong winds and when combined with king tides, led to flooding in low-lying areas and along the coast.

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A flood warning from the B.C. River Forecast Centre remains in place for central Vancouver Island, while the lower flood watches and high streamflow advisories are upgraded for the rest of Vancouver Island and much of the south coast.

In the Regional District of Nanaimo, where multiple properties were ordered evacuated this week, officials say they are closing the French Creek Estuary Nature Preserve and French Creek Community Park due to the severe conditions.