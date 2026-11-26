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Environment Canada issued several freezing rain advisories across Ontario early Thursday morning.

The agency says several hours of freezing will bring two to five millimetres of ice-build up, with possible utility outages.

It says a low pressure system will move into the region around midnight.

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The affected areas include areas such as Ottawa, Perth, Petawawa, Guelph and Kitchener.

In southwestern Ontario, for areas such as Owen Sound, the agency warns of wind gusts up to 60 kilometres per hour during the onset of freezing rain.

It says this raises the risk of broken tree branches.

Environment Canada says the weight of the ice could cause property or tree damage and there is risk of injury due to slippery roads and walkways.

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The agency also says that less ice-build up is expected in some parts of the province as the temperature may rise above the freezing mark.