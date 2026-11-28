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When Alberta Premier Danielle Smith took the stage at the United Conservative Party convention Saturday, she was met with cheers and applause. But when the party leader began talking about putting up a united front, some boos and jeers could be heard amongst the applause.

Smith addressed approximately 8,500 UCP members in Calgary, the first such gathering since an overwhelming majority of Albertans voted to stay in Canada last month.

But some members walking around the convention made their dissenting opinions known, waving yellow placards saying they voted for separation or declaring “Smith must go or I won’t vote.”

“We cannot permit the next year in our party to be one of internal division and endless debates about separation,” Smith said.

Smith has previously said that party spokespeople must respect the results of the October referendum, but said every member has a right to hold their own beliefs.

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“Membership in this party will never be determined by how someone voted in the recent referendum, nor will anyone be subjected to some sort of ideological purity test,” she said.

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When asked later in the afternoon how she felt about the mixed reaction from members, Smith said she remained confident in the party.

“We disagree on a couple of things, as every single political party does, but what determines your success is if you’re going to focus on the things where you agree or if you are going to be focusing on the thing where you disagree,” she said.

1:30 Moe, Doerkson call for UCP unity as party gathers after separation vote

She said the party’s focus now must be on defeating the NDP in next year’s provincial election.

“That’s all we have to be focused on until the job is done. Nothing else matters if we fail and not finish it,” she said. “The stakes are far too high.”

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Smith was joined at the convention on Friday evening by Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and British Columbia Premier Lorne Doerkson who reinforced her message of unity.

“This western Canadian conservative renaissance is going to strengthen this region and the entire country for generations and we are blessed to be in the middle of it,” Smith said.

Smith’s leadership is not up for review at this week’s convention. However, many will be watching for the results of an election being held for eight provincial board members.

Those results are expected Saturday evening.

– With a file from The Canadian Press