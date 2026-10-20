Former MLB player, spouse charged in alleged youth baseball program fraud in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

A former Major League Baseball player and his spouse have been charged in connection with an alleged fraud involving a youth baseball training program in Ontario.

Police say families registered their children and paid fees for the 2025-26 Ontario Devil Rays baseball training program. Investigators allege approximately $60,000 was deposited into a bank account associated with Ontario Devil Rays between April 1 and Oct. 31, 2025.

Police allege money from the account was later transferred to other accounts associated with the suspects and was not used for the training program.

The services families had paid for were not provided by the Ontario Devil Rays organization, authorities say.

1:50 Former Okotoks Dawgs pitcher makes MLB debut

Families were notified by email on Oct. 19, 2025, that the business was being dissolved because of financial hardship and was claiming bankruptcy.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators later determined the name of a lawyer included in the email had allegedly been used without his knowledge or permission. Police say no bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings were initiated.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Richard Butler, 53, of Frankford, has been charged with fraud over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and uttering a forged document.

Michelle Butler, 52, also of Frankford, faces the same three charges.

Richard Butler was born in Toronto and played three seasons in Major League Baseball, including a seven-game stint with the Toronto Blue Jays in 1997.

Durham Regional Police Const. Bharat Sharma said investigators recognize families may have placed a high level of trust in the program because of who was running it.

Sharma told Global News police are concerned there may be others who have not come forward because they are embarrassed or afraid. “We want it understood that you are not alone,” Sharma said.

Richard Butler’s brother, Rob Butler, won a World Series ring with the Blue Jays in 1993 and also runs a baseball camp. Police say there is no indication Rob Butler was involved in the alleged fraud.

Police say they are concerned there may be additional victims and are asking anyone with information or anyone who believes they may have been a victim under similar circumstances to contact the Financial Crimes Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5241.

Story continues below advertisement

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers, with tipsters potentially eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.