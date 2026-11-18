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Police arrested a 44-year-old man after his 67-year-old roommate died in a homicide in Brossard, south of Montreal, Tuesday night.

Longueuil police say officers responded to a call about a man armed with a sharp object at an apartment on Beaulac Street around 8 p.m.

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Officers quickly subdued the suspect and found the older man suffering from serious injuries.

The man died at the scene.

Investigators have set up a security perimeter and deployed a command post on site.

Police say they are awaiting details about the suspect’s expected court appearance.