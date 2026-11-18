Send this page to someone via email

More than 100 arrests have been made in a targeted enforcement effort in northeastern Saskatchewan.

The Saskatchewan RCMP Serious Enforcement Response Team (SERT) was sent to address “violent crime and illicit trafficking in the Pelican Narrows area,” police said in a news release. The community is approximately 500 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

Officers were in the area from Oct. 1 to Nov. 5, to perform data-driven, targeted enforcement.

In that time, SERT made 119 arrests, initiated 222 traffic stops and laid 84 new criminal code charges, as well as five charges connected to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The team also executed 83 arrest warrants and four search warrants, according to the RCMP.

As a result of those efforts, 10 firearms, 1.1 kilograms of methamphetamine, 302 grams of cocaine and 19 grams of other drugs were seized by police.

Story continues below advertisement

Staff Sgt. Éric Desfossés, SERT’s northern region manager, said in a news release that the results of this project show “intelligence-driven enforcement can make a real impact on community safety.”

“However, it’s important to note that policing alone won’t eliminate crime in any community. Law enforcement is just one part of the solution,” the staff sergeant said.

“Issues such as addiction, gang involvement, and mental health concerns are complex and require a collaborative, multi-agency approach to achieve meaningful, long-term outcomes.”

Chief Peter Beatty from Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation said that the community will work to ramp up safety following the conclusion of SERT’s efforts.

“The safety and well-being of our members and families remain a priority for Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation. Everyone deserves to feel safe in their homes, neighbourhoods and public spaces, free from the impacts of drugs, violence and criminal activity,” Beatty said in the release.

Twenty-nine officers from 14 SERT units participated in the enforcement blitz, Desfossés said. Officers from the Saskatchewan RCMP crime reduction teams, trafficking and response teams, gang task force and warrant enforcement suppression teams were involved in the five-week operation.