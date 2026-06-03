Man considered sexually violent towards underage boys to live in Winnipeg: police

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A man who is considered high risk to sexually assault pre-pubescent and teenage boys is being released from prison and expected to live in Winnipeg, according to police.

Glen Gregory Tyler Pozniak, a 44-year-old man who was convicted of sex crimes including possessing child pornography, having that content for the purpose of publication, and sexual exploitation, is considered of a “high risk” to reoffend, a news release states.

Pozinak held a position of power over his victims, the release said. His underage victims were said to be subject to several years of ongoing sexually violent abuse.

“The sexual violence committed against the minor victims included providing alcohol and illegal drugs, making child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and child sexual exploitation material (CSEM),” police said. The content created was said to have involved other perpetrators online.

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“Police found extreme and violent CSAM and CSEM images and video on Pozniak’s cellular phone and computer, some of which included unknown victims, and some were known to Pozniak,” the release says.

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The man completed some sex-offender programming while in custody, police said, but he did not complete it.

Previously, he was conditionally released from the federal correctional centre twice. Police said both times the conditions of his release were violated after he tested positive for drugs.

His third release came Wednesday, after he served a portion of his sentence at the Bowden Institution. He was sentenced to 13 years, inclusive of the almost two years he spent in jail before his trial concluded in 2021.

The 44-year-old is described by police as five-feet-seven-inches tall and 209 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a tattoo on his left forearm of Roman numerals, according to the release.

Pozniak is subject to conditions including a ban on drinking alcohol or consuming any drugs, and to stay away from any area children under 16 may congregate, unless he receives prior approval from the court.

Police said he will also face a lifetime ban from using the internet or any digital network, without the court’s acceptance.