Whitby man found guilty of murdering estranged wife confessed on social media

A Whitby, Ont., man found guilty of murdering his 34-year-old wife, who ended the relationship, posted a confession on social media after the attack saying, “Am sorry for killing her, I love her and I can’t imagine her with a next man.”

Latonya Anderson was just four days away from her 35th birthday when Troy Moulton strangled her to death at the home on Kressman Court in Whitby on Nov. 4, 2023. Anderson lived in the home with her 12-year old son, her mother and her brother.

Moulton was found guilty of second-degree murder in March after a judge-alone trial.

The sentence for second-degree murder is life imprisonment. However, the only issue the judge must decide is a period of parole ineligibility between 10 and 25 years.

Assistant Crown attorney Tammy D’Eri told Superior Court Justice Lisa Wannamaker the parole ineligibility period should be set at 20 years given the aggravating features of the case, including that Anderson’s son heard the fight between his mother her husband.

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After killing Anderson, Moulton left the home after briefly speaking to the boy, who later found his mother dead.

Moulton attended a bank after leaving the home, completed a wire transfer to Jamaica, wrote a message on social media about Anderson and then called Durham Regional Police to turn himself in.

View image in full screen Confession written on social media after the murder of Latonya Anderson. Global News file

After driving to 17 Division, he was taken to 18 Division where he gave an 80-minute statement detailing what had happened that night.

Moulton testified at trial that he did not intend to kill Anderson and that, in fact, it was an accident, and he did not realize that he had his arm around her neck when he held her close.

He said that she was trying to get away but he held her so she could not leave so he could talk to her, and only later realized she was not moving.

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But Wannamaker wrote in her judgment that Moulton intended to kill Anderson or intended to cause bodily harm and was reckless as to whether death ensued.

“He was upset with Ms. Anderson. He was extremely unhappy that, in his mind, she was starting a new relationship with another man and she was doing so right in front of him,” wrote Wannamaker.

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“He placed significant importance on her upcoming birthday, which was only days away. He was particularly distraught that he believed she would be spending it with this other man.”

The judge went on to write, “He wanted her to change her mind and, if she had given him comfort, he would not have been sitting in a police station, meaning Ms. Anderson would not be dead. It was simply too much for Mr. Moulton to bear (sic), so he put his hands on her.

“He did so intentionally and with malice in his mind. He held her around her throat and squeezed for 5 minutes, until it was done; until such time as she stopped breathing and was dead.”

D’Eri said it was no coincidence that Moulton killed his wife just four days before her birthday.

“This offence was motivated by jealousy and possessiveness. She had ended the relationship. He couldn’t bear the thought of her spending her birthday with another man.”

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D’Eri pointed to the Facebook post Moulton wrote on the evening of Nov. 4, 2023, just after the murder, which went on to say, “She cheating on me and spitting it in my face I was going crazy like literally mad… love you Latonya but I couldn’t make you walk out of my life.”

Shortly after posting on Facebook, Moulton, who was 34 at the time, turned himself in to police and confessed to officers, telling them that Anderson had been unfaithful.

D’Eri said Moulton later told a psychologist that infidelity was not the reason he killed his wife and that his initial statement to police was inaccurate.

Moulton testified at trial and maintained the attack was not motivated by jealousy and said he didn’t believe Anderson was moving on to another man.

“He still does not acknowledge why he strangled Miss. Anderson, despite his own writings and admissions,” said D’Eri, who told Wannamaker that a woman should be free to end her relationship without violence.

“She couldn’t have been clear that the relationship was over. She wanted nothing more to do with him and he could not accept that,” D’Eri continued.

The prosecutor pointed out other aggravating factors include the fact it was intimate partner violence involving a breach of trust, that the murder happened in the victim’s son’s bedroom and the callous nature of the murder, given Anderson was strangled for several minutes before her body went limp.

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D’Eri also said that Anderson was, in a way, a single parent to her only child, because the boy’s father lives in the United States.

In a victim impact statement read out in court written by Anderson’s son who is now 14, the boy called his mother “his safe place and biggest supporter.” The boy, whose identity is covered by a publication ban, wrote, “I found my mom. Her husband came in and began begging her not to kick him out.”

The boy said in his statement that he left the room and went downstairs and only later came back to find his mother unresponsive.

“That moment changed my life forever. It replays in my mind. What makes it harder is that I had just been with my mom moments before. Sometimes I wonder if there was anything I could have done to save her. Those thoughts never really go away,” he wrote.

The boy, who testified both at the preliminary hearing and at the trial, wrote that he feels betrayed by Moulton. “He was someone who was part of my family. He didn’t just take away my mom. He also took away my sense of safety, security and happiness I had in my home.”

Anderson’s mother, Lola Stephenson, wrote in her victim impact statement that her daughter who was known as “Latty” was her best friend, who was one of the sweetest people you’d ever meet and had an infectious laugh.

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“Holding my daughter’s attacker accountable is important to me and my family,” said Stephenson.

Zola Ngwanya said even though Anderson was her best friend’s cousin, she considered her family. “She was a woman with dreams, purpose and so much life to live but all that was stolen. The betrayal is devastating. Domestic violence doesn’t just take one life, it shatters families,” said Ngwanya.

“No child should have to grow up without their mother because of domestic violence. No woman should have to lose their life at the hands of someone who promised to love her. Her son deserves to grow up with his mother.”

Defence lawyer Laura Giordano told the judge a 12-year period of parole ineligibility would be appropriate, but based on horrendous jail conditions Moulton has been subject to, a period of 11 years would be appropriate.

Giordani said Moulton was working two jobs at the time of the killing and had a pro-social, anti-crime attitude with no criminal record or charges.

“While this is offence is serious and tragic, it was totally out of character,” said Giordano.

The court heard that Moulton is not a Canadian citizen but a permanent resident and will face immigration consequences if and when the parole board finds he is no longer a risk to re-offend.

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“He was clear in his risk assessment. He has a tremendous amount of anxiety about going back to Jamaica if and when that happens,” said Giordano.

She explained that Anderson’s family is closely connected to the residence where he grew up and most of Moulton’s family is no longer there. “He can live much more anonymously in Canada and move on and not be, respectfully confronted,” she added.

The defence told Wannamaker that Moulton has shown a significant amount of remorse, though he still argues he didn’t intentionally cause her death. “But he is remorseful for physically causing her death. He turned himself in. He immediately admitted what he’d done and cooperated with police,” said Giordano.

The judge has reserved her decision on sentencing until October.