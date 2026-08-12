Calgary police investigating masked, armed robbery at restaurant in Canyon Meadows

The Calgary Police Service is asking for your help solving an armed robbery at a restaurant in the Canyon Meadows area earlier this week.
Just before midnight on Aug. 10, police received reports of two masked men entering Austin’s Bar and Grill at 11625 Elbow Drive SW.
Police believe the men were brandishing a gun and ordered staff and guests to get on the floor before stealing money from the business.
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Witnesses said the suspects fled the scene in a dark SUV.
Police are asking anyone in the area at the time of the robbery or anyone with CCTV, dashcam or doorbell camera footage to contact them.
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