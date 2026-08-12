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Cannabis

Police seize $1.5M in illegal cannabis from Brampton grow operation

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted August 12, 2026 6:03 pm
1 min read
Police seize $1.5M in illegal cannabis from Brampton grow operation. View image in full screen
Police seize $1.5M in illegal cannabis from Brampton grow operation. OPP
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Police say they have dismantled an illegal cannabis growing operation in Brampton, seizing more than $1.5 million worth of cannabis.

The operation was discovered Aug. 4 when Toronto police executed a search warrant as part of a separate investigation at a commercial unit on Rutherford Road South, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a news release Wednesday.

Police said officers found a large-scale cannabis production operation inside.

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Health Canada later confirmed there were no cannabis registrations or licences associated with the property, according to OPP.

The following day, officers from several police units executed another search warrant at the commercial unit.

Investigators seized nearly 4,000 cannabis plants in various stages of growth, more than 23 kilograms of processed cannabis and $600 in Canadian currency.

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Police said investigators also found several safety hazards associated with the operation, including concerns about electrical infrastructure and building safety.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and other agencies were called to assess the property. Police said there was ultimately determined to be no ongoing threat to public safety.

Two men, 38 and 43 years old were arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of distributing and unauthorized cultivation under the Cannabis Act.

Both were released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 3 in Toronto.

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