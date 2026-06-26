Nova Scotia rolls out new cannabis rules, but Mi’kmaq group defends economic rights

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The Tim Houston government has rolled out changes to the Cannabis Control Act this week, after they were passed during the spring sitting of the legislature.

Nova Scotia’s PC government tabled the legislation in February in a bid to crack down on illegal dispensaries.

After the federal government legalized recreational cannabis in 2018, the province brought in the Cannabis Control Act, which makes the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) the exclusive legal retailer of cannabis in the province.

The new changes expand enforcement to allow peace officers, such as conservation officers, to enforce the act. It also increases fines, including up to $5,000 for purchasing cannabis anywhere other than the NSLC, and up to $50,000 for a business that sells cannabis illegally.

It is now also an offence for a landlord to allow a property to be used for the illegal sale of cannabis.

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“It’s really important that we address a growing public health and safety issue, and that’s what the changes in the legislation are targeted to do,” Armstrong said Friday.

“The parallel black market that we’ve seen expand over the last year, particularly the last six months, is something we need to address,” Armstrong said.

But the new regulations have some Mi’kmaq advocates standing their ground.

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“What we’re seeing in Nova Scotia is that now that we’re saying that there isn’t going to be a rolling over by the Mi’kmaq, they’re not going to surrender their economic rights,” said Tuma Wilson, the Micmac Rights Association’s legal counsel.

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In December 2025, the province issued a directive for police to “intensify enforcement” to stop illegal cannabis operations.

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Armstrong also sent a letter to 13 Mi’kmaq chiefs to ask for their “co-operation.”

In response, Mi’kmaq chiefs have criticized the Houston government, saying the order undermines relations with Indigenous Peoples.

There have been multiple RCMP raids on cannabis storefronts since, and protests held against the province’s crackdown.

2:21 Mi’kmaw leaders condemn RCMP activity after several raids of First Nation storefronts

Armstrong says he’s had conversations with the chiefs since but ideally wants to see NSLC outlets brought into First Nations.

“We really encourage First Nations groups across the province to look at the opportunity to actually build legal cannabis sales with a safe supply where the profits and proceeds stay within the bands so they can use them for positive social programs,” Armstrong said.

Wilson takes issue with the idea, noting it violates the Mi’kmaq right to self-determination and trade, especially Article 4 of the 1749 Peace and Friendship Treaty.

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“We’re going to see court time and money and resources wasted, we are going to police resources wasted and we’re going to taxpayer money wasted on economic genocide instead of trying to actually make this a better province for people to live in,” Wilson said.

Houston has said the crackdown is motivated in part by a desire to rein in human trafficking and to ensure cannabis that’s sold isn’t contaminated with fentanyl.

However, the federal justice minister has said there are no reports of human trafficking linked to contraband cannabis.

As well, both Nova Scotia RCMP and Halifax Regional Police have said they are not aware of any fentanyl having been detected in cannabis taken from illegal storefronts.