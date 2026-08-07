Dump truck driver charged with impaired driving after reports of swerving: OPP

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A Brampton, Ont., man is facing an impaired driving charge after police say he was operating a fully-loaded dump truck that was swerving into oncoming traffic in Wellington County.

Officers received a traffic complaint at about 1:15 p.m. Thursday about a gravel dump truck crossing the centre line near Queen Street in Puslinch Township and nearly striking oncoming vehicles, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said in a news release.

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Following an investigation, police charged a 27-year-old man from Brampton with operation while impaired blood alcohol concentration of 80 mg or more. The police news release also included an image of an alcohol bottle in the cab of a vehicle.

Police said the driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and the dump truck was impounded for seven days.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 18.

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The OPP thanked the member of the public who reported the vehicle, saying the call helped keep roads safe.