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Canada

Angler reels in training grenade from Red River in Selkirk: RCMP

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted August 7, 2026 5:37 pm
1 min read
A training grenade from the 1950s was pulled out of a river in Selkirk, Man., Manitoba RCMP say. View image in full screen
A training grenade from the 1950s was pulled out of a river in Selkirk, Man., Manitoba RCMP say. Manitoba RCMP
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An angler pulled a training grenade from the Red River in Selkirk, Man., on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

After the angler retrieved the grenade from the water, the Manitoba RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit and the Canadian Armed Forces were called to the Selkirk waterfront, RCMP said in a news release.

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Mounties said the grenade’s safety pin was missing.

Police determined the device was a training grenade dating back to the 1950s. Training grenades are generally inert and not capable of exploding.

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces’ 17 Wing Explosive Ordnance Disposal Flight deemed the grenade safe to transport and will take it to a facility for disposal, RCMP said.

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