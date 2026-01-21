Fact File: Police unaware of any link between human trafficking, N.S. cannabis shops

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government has said its crackdown on illegal cannabis shops was motivated in part by a desire to rein in human trafficking and ensure cannabis sold in the province is not contaminated with fentanyl. The federal justice minister and local police say they have not received reports of human trafficking linked to contraband cannabis, and police in Nova Scotia say they have no evidence of fentanyl being present in seized cannabis.

Here’s a look at the claims.

JUSTICE MINISTER TIES ILLICIT WEED SALES TO HUMAN TRAFFICKING

The Nova Scotia government in December ordered police to crack down on illegal cannabis, with the premier saying the unregulated drug poses a serious public health risk.

When provincial Justice Minister Scott Armstrong issued the directive on Dec. 4, he also sent a letter to 13 Mi’kmaq chiefs requesting their co-operation, saying the province was aware of at least 118 illegal dispensaries on reserves in the province. The letter was corrected later that day to say 118 cannabis shops both on and off reserves.

Story continues below advertisement

The order has prompted criticism that Premier Tim Houston’s government may be interfering with law enforcement to target First Nations communities. Both Houston and Armstrong have said the order is not directed at Mi’kmaq operations, and they are targeting all illegal cannabis sales.

2:10 Nova Scotia to crack down on illegal cannabis dispensaries

Armstrong has linked illegal cannabis to human trafficking several times.

“We think that this satisfies the three requirements of protecting youth, protecting public health and safety, and keeping the proceeds out of organized crime’s hands, who use it for very nefarious activities like cocaine, smuggling, illegal firearms, and human trafficking,” he said of the directive on Dec. 4.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A press release issued that day by his department also said illegal dispensaries present significant risk to public health and create “opportunities for organized crime, money laundering and even human trafficking.”

Story continues below advertisement

Armstrong made similar comments to reporters on Dec. 11, saying organized crime uses cannabis proceeds for human trafficking, “which I’m very, very concerned about.”

THE FACTS

Federal Justice Minister Sean Fraser, who is from Nova Scotia, said he’s not aware of cannabis being tied to human trafficking in Canada.

When asked Friday if he was aware of a connection between the two issues, Fraser said, “There’s not been a file that’s arrived on my desk specific to that.”

A Justice Canada spokesperson said in an email that the department is not responsible for criminal investigations or prosecutions, and questions about investigations into illicit cannabis and human trafficking should be directed to law enforcement agencies.

A spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Police said Thursday the force is not investigating any files in which human trafficking and unregulated cannabis sales are connected.

A Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson said the Mounties are not aware of a direct connection between human trafficking and illegal cannabis markets, “but both crimes can coexist. That means overlap is possible, even if not documented today.”

A spokesperson with the Nova Scotia Department of Justice said Armstrong “has never suggested there is a proven, direct causal link between illegal cannabis operations and human trafficking.”

Story continues below advertisement

Denise Corra said in an email Friday that unregulated and illegal activity “creates conditions” that can be exploited by organized crime, and Statistics Canada data shows that Nova Scotia has one of the highest reported rates of human trafficking in the country.

“That reality requires government to take a prevention-focused approach to all forms of organized and underground criminal activity, including cannabis operations,” she said.

PREMIER WARNS OF FENTANYL DANGER FROM DISPENSARY CANNABIS

Premier Houston said he has heard about unregulated cannabis testing positive for trace amounts of fentanyl in Nova Scotia.

“I’ve talked to people in law enforcement who have told me in this province that they’ve taken illegal cannabis from unregulated, illegal dispensaries and tested it and found that it was laced with traces of fentanyl,” Houston said on Dec. 11.

“Sometimes I hear, ‘I don’t buy from the government supply because I don’t get the same buzz.’ Well that’s probably why.”

2:10 Nova Scotia premier stands firm in cannabis crackdown as tensions grow between province and Mi’kmaq communities

Catherine Klimek, a spokesperson for Houston’s office, said last month this claim came from “personal conversations” the premier has had with a front-line police officer.

Story continues below advertisement

In an email last week, Klimek added: “These interactions are grounded in goodwill, with individuals often feeling comfortable being candid … as they share personal experiences and information with him.”

THE FACTS

Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, said in a Dec. 4 statement that cannabis sold outside the regulated system can have serious health impacts.

“This is about more than enforcing laws,” Strang said. “It’s about safeguarding health and the future of our communities, and especially youth.”

The two largest police agencies in the province say they have no record of test results showing that seized cannabis has been laced with fentanyl, however.

A Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson said Tuesday they rely on Health Canada to test cannabis, and they are not aware of any fentanyl having been detected in cannabis taken from illegal storefronts.

“There is, however, always a risk unregulated cannabis may contain unexpected or potentially harmful ingredients,” Allison Gerrard said in an email.

The Halifax Regional Police also use Health Canada to test drugs confiscated by officers, and the force said on Dec. 18 that no fentanyl had been found in cannabis they seized. Police spokesperson Marla MacInnis said Tuesday the situation remains unchanged.

Story continues below advertisement