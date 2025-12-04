Nova Scotia justice minister wants Mi’kmaw chiefs to help crack down on illegal cannabis

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia government is cracking down on illegal cannabis dispensaries, which it says outnumber legal stores in the province.

Attorney General and Justice Minister Scott Armstrong told reporters Thursday he has directed all police agencies to “intensify enforcement” to stop illegal cannabis operations.

“This growing parallel unregulated market poses unacceptable risks. Illegal dispensaries are not subject to any oversight at all,” he said, adding that the conditions have “opened the door” to organized crime and money laundering.

“There are no age verification requirements, no mandatory training, and no product testing. Consumers have no way of knowing what they are buying, who is behind these operations, or where the products actually come from.”

After the federal government legalized recreational cannabis in 2018, the province brought in the Cannabis Control Act, which makes the Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) the exclusive legal retailer of cannabis in the province.

Armstrong said a recent provincial review found at least 118 illegal outlets were in operation in comparison to 51 legal NSLC cannabis stores.

Although he couldn’t say specifically how many of those dispensaries are on First Nation reserves, Armstrong sent a letter to 13 Mi’kmaw chiefs to ask for their “co-operation with a growing public safety problem.”

“As a community leader you are an essential partner in the process of keeping our communities safe,” the letter, which was released to reporters, reads in part.

“Nova Scotians are particularly concerned about the growth of and normalization of the illegal cannabis market across Nova Scotia. This cannot continue. We hope you agree.”

However, Indigenous cannabis advocates have argued that police action against Indigenous-owned cannabis dispensaries is an attack on Mi’kmaw sovereignty.

“That has not been established,” Armstrong said in reference to treaty rights.

“Right now, the Cannabis Control Act in Nova Scotia is the law of the land. As the Minister of Justice and Attorney General, it’s my job to make sure that laws are enforced and those laws apply to everyone across the province.”

In a statement to Global News, the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs said the chiefs were “taken by surprise by that letter from the province.”

“The contents of that letter are not a fair description of the process or the reality on our reserves. There are Aboriginal and Treaty rights involved here. We will be responding in detail tomorrow,” the Assembly wrote.

Thomas Durfee, who is currently involved in a legal case moving through the provincial court system following a raid on one of his cannabis outlets, said Thursday he has a legal right to sell cannabis at treaty truckhouses.

He said he has repeatedly asked to meet with provincial officials to discuss plans for selling cannabis that meets legal health and safety standards.

“As a First Nations entrepreneur I would never risk people’s health and safety. We are not here to harm anyone,” Durfee said.

In April, the province announced new regulations that allows a band or band-owned corporation to become an authorized seller of cannabis within a Mi’kmaw community. Any new stores in those communities would have to sell cannabis purchased through NSLC.

Armstrong said Thursday that this new crackdown directive is not an indication those new regulations have failed.

“I don’t think there’s been any change. We we are still very supportive of that program,” he said.

Health impact

The province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, spoke alongside Armstrong at Thursday’s news conference.

He said unregulated cannabis can have serious health impacts, especially for young people.

“I don’t think anybody who’s driven around the province in the last couple of years would be unaware of the significant proliferation,” he said.

“I have been increasingly concerned about the impact of this proliferation on youth, making cannabis much more accessible, much more visible, absolutely normalizing cannabis in our communities, as well as all the safety concerns from an unregulated supply.”

–with a file from The Canadian Press