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Canada

Ontario moves to cancel SkyDome Act to free up downtown land. It’s not yet clear why

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted March 26, 2026 4:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Phase 2 of renovations unveiled at the Rogers Centre'
Phase 2 of renovations unveiled at the Rogers Centre
WATCH: Phase 2 of renovations unveiled at the Rogers Centre – Apr 4, 2024
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Questions about what will happen to a downtown Toronto bus parking lot near the Rogers Centre are swirling after the Ford government used its 2026 budget to update the rules around the land.

Directly south of the Rogers Centre, at 305 Bremner Blvd., sits a section of land owned by the Ontario government and currently used as parking by the baseball stadium.

At the back of the government’s latest financial plan was the revelation Ontario will repeal the 2002 SkyDome Act (Bus Parking), which sets the terms for the land.

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That will allow it to then create regulations that address “other development restrictions” on the property.

What it plans to do with the public property, however, is unclear.

“That’s from a long time ago and served a different purpose because there’s tremendous opportunity there,” Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy told reporters when asked what the plan was.

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“We’re going to create a situation where we can have more options with that piece of land which is a prime location in Toronto.”

Officials with the Ministry of Finance indicated the move was a housekeeping item because the property is underutilized.

They said they were reviewing what could be done with the downtown property, including potentially selling it.

 

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