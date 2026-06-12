Looking for FIFA World Cup watch parties in Metro Vancouver? Here they are

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Friday kicked off Canada’s first World Cup match against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

If you want to share the adrenaline flowing atmosphere future matches offer, here are some places in Metro Vancouver to catch the games for free.

Vancouver (admission free but some ticketed seats available)

Where: Hastings Park

When: Matches from June 11 – July 19

For more information – click here.

North Vancouver (admission free)

Canada Soccer House

Where: The Shipyards, 125 Victory Ship Way

When: Matches from June 11 – July 19

For more information – click here.

Surrey (admission free)

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza, 13450 104 Ave

When: June 11 – July 19 (Full Fan Zone Experience available on certain dates)

For more information – click here.

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Coquitlam (admission all free)

Summer of Soccer

Community Viewing Party

Where: Blue Mountain Park, 975 King Albert Ave

When: June 24

Canada Day Soccer Viewing Area

Where: Town Centre Park, 1299 Pinetree Wy

When: July 1

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Grand Finale Viewing Party

Where: Percy Perry Stadium, 1290 Pipeline Rd

When: July 19

For more information – click here.

2:04 Hundreds gather at watch parties throughout the Lower Mainland to cheer on Team Canada

Burnaby (admission free)

Where: Brentwood Plaza and at TABLES Lounge, The Amazing Brentwood, 4567 Lougheed Hwy

When: June 11 – July 19

For more information – click here.

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Richmond (admission free)

Richmond will be holding multiple events throughout the weeks. The events are not only meant to celebrate the FIFA World Cup, but to celebrate the sport’s culture and community.

For many events, there will be different activities participants can engage with, ranging from raffles, giveaways and live entertainment. There will also be food trucks.

The next event will be on June 14 at the Hamilton Community Park.

The last will be on July 19 at Aberdeen Neighbourhood Park.

For more information – click here.

New Westminster (admission free)

There will be multiple watch parties held throughout the weeks.

The next Canadian match watch party will be on June 18 at Ryall Park.

For more information – click here.

Maple Ridge (admission free)

There will be many watch parties held at both the Memorial Peace Park and the ACT Arts Centre.

The next viewing party is at the Memorial Peace Park on June 18.

For more information – click here.

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Delta (admission free)

There will be several events held from June 11 – July 19 (July 13 Fan Zone closed).

All events will be held at Ladner Village Pop-Up Park, 4926 Chisholm St.

For more information – click here.

Langley (admission free)

There will be events held on June 18, July 2, 7 and 19.

The location is the Civic Plaza at Langley City Hall, 20399 Douglas Crescent.

For more information – click here.