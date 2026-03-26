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Canada

Canada, NATO allies ‘met or went beyond 2% target’ for defence spending

By Kyle Duggan The Canadian Press
Posted March 26, 2026 8:17 am
1 min read
Mark Carney speaks with Canadian soldiers as he visits the site of NATO Exercise Cold Response View image in full screen
FILE-- Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks with Canadian soldiers as he visits the site of NATO Exercise Cold Response in Bardufoss, Norway, Friday, March 13, 2026. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)
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NATO says Canada has finally met a key alliance commitment by spending roughly two per cent of its GDP on defence in the last fiscal year, or $63.4 billion.

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NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s 2025 annual report confirms Canada has met the spending level for the first time since 1990.

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