Canada, NATO allies ‘met or went beyond 2% target’ for defence spending

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NATO says Canada has finally met a key alliance commitment by spending roughly two per cent of its GDP on defence in the last fiscal year, or $63.4 billion.

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NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s 2025 annual report confirms Canada has met the spending level for the first time since 1990.

More coming.