New Nova Scotia regulations allow retail cannabis stores owned by Mi’kmaq community

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Mi’kmaq communities in Nova Scotia will be able to open legal cannabis retail stores on reserve under new provincial regulations.

The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation had been the only authorized cannabis seller in the province, with 50 stores including one on the Eskasoni reserve in Cape Breton.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

But under new regulations announced today, a band or band-owned corporation can become an authorized seller within a Mi’kmaq community through an agreement with the liquor corporation.

Any new stores in Mi’kmaq communities will have to sell cannabis purchased through the corporation.

The government says the move is the result of concerns raised by Mi’kmaq leaders about the sale of illegal cannabis in their communities.

According to the provincial Finance Department, cannabis sales at liquor corporation outlets totalled $121 million in the 2023-24 fiscal year.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2025.