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Cannabis

N.S. First Nation tells government and RCMP to stay out of cannabis and tobacco sales

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 14, 2026 11:01 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia premier stands firm in cannabis crackdown as tensions grow between province and Mi’kmaq communities'
Nova Scotia premier stands firm in cannabis crackdown as tensions grow between province and Mi’kmaq communities
RELATED: Premier Tim Houston is standing firm in the government’s directive to police to crack down on illegal cannabis operations, especially in response to Sipekne’katik First Nation issuing a statement banning him and two cabinet ministers from stepping foot onto band lands. For one expert, the community taking this step is a sign of larger fractures in the relationship between Mi’kmaq communities and the Nova Scotia government. Angela Capobianco reports – Dec 10, 2025
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An Indigenous government in Nova Scotia has passed a new resolution saying the provincial government and RCMP have no right to carry out enforcement on its lands as police and provincial officials step up raids on what they claim are illegal cannabis operations.

The council of Cape Breton’s Membertou First Nation, led by Chief Terry Paul, released the resolution Friday saying it has a treaty right to self-governance, recognized by the Constitution.

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The document says the community has a right to regulate cannabis and tobacco sales, and that the province is using the RCMP and government inspectors to “assert their unlawful authority” on the community.

It’s the latest heightening of tensions between Nova Scotia’s Mi’kmaw governments and the province since Attorney General Scott Armstrong issued a directive to police agencies in December to increase enforcement on illegal cannabis operations.

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Multiple chiefs have spoken out against the move with one community banning Premier Tim Houston and several of his ministers from its land.

Armstrong said last week that Paul is a great leader, but he disagrees with him on the cannabis issue.

The province and RCMP did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

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