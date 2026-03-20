Taylor Frankie Paul’s ex asks for sole custody of child, files protective order

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Dakota Mortensen is seeking a protective order against his ex-girlfriend Taylor Frankie Paul.

On Thursday, Mortensen, 33, filed a protective order in Utah against Paul, 31, according to court documents viewed by People, E! News and NBC News.

The filing was sent back for a correction and an amended petition.

In the filing, obtained by TMZ, Mortensen, who shares two-year-old son Ever with Paul, reportedly detailed the incidents that he claims took place on Feb. 23 and 24, referring to the situation as “chaotic” and frightening,” and alleging that Paul was “emotionally volatile.”

Mortensen also says he and Paul got into a serious disagreement on Feb. 24.

“I was unable to safely leave while this was happening, and my child had been left inside the home during the chaos under her watch due to our custody agreement,” Mortensen claimed. “[I am] genuinely concerned for my safety and the safety and well-being of my child.”

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Mortensen’s court filing reportedly requested temporary custody of Ever and that Paul not drink alcohol or use drugs during her parenting time, according to TMZ. A hearing has been set for April 7.

4:06 Taylor Frankie Paul domestic violence video causes ‘The Bachelorette’ to be cancelled

Paul, who stars in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, has not commented on the protective order but she did release a statement on Thursday after ABC decided to pull Season 22 of The Bachelorette after a video surfaced, released by TMZ, allegedly showing a 2023 domestic violence incident involving Paul and Mortensen.

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Paul said in a statement from her spokesperson: “Taylor is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritizes her family’s safety and security. After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm.”

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“There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives. Taylor has remained silent out of fear of further abuse, retaliation and public shaming. She is currently exploring all of her options, seeking support, and preparing to own and share her story.”

After the video was released, a spokesperson for reality TV star said in an earlier statement that it’s “sad to see the latest installment” of Mortensen’s “never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child.”

“Releasing an old video, which conveniently omits context, on their son’s birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behavior. Thankfully, the public has seen this act before and knows who he is and sadly, many will recognize this pattern of manipulation, both in his actions on the show, and from their own experiences,” her rep added.

In response, Mortensen said, “As anyone who has seen the video will understand, this is a deeply upsetting situation.”

“I am, unfortunately, used to these baseless claims about me and our relationship, which I categorically deny. I am focusing on our son and his safety, and hope that Taylor will do the same,” his statement said.

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Miranda Hope became the first cast member to publicly speak out following the recent news on Friday.

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Hope took to her Instagram Stories, writing, “I’ve honestly been a little at a loss for words trying to process this all. Everything has been really heavy to see.”

“Domestic violence and abuse of any kind is something I take very seriously. As a human, and especially a mother, I cannot support that kind of behavior. My heart is with the children in this and I hope they’re safe, supported and surrounded by love,” she wrote.

A screenshot of Miranda Hope’s Instagram Stories. @miranda__hope / Instagram

The protective order from Mortensen came after recent reports of a domestic violence incident between Paul and Mortensen.

A spokesperson for the Draper City Police Department confirmed to People and local affiliate ABC4 Utah that there is an open “domestic assault investigation” regarding Paul and Mortensen.

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The spokesperson confirmed that “allegations have been made in both directions” and “contact was made with involved parties on [Feb.] 24th and 25th,” People reports.

In responses to other outlets, the police department has not revealed any details about the case, citing “privacy” and its “active investigation.”

Global News has reached out to the Draper City Police Department for further information.

After news of the investigation spread, Paul told People on Tuesday that her “heart hurts to see it, to go through it, especially at this time.”

“Just the timing is hard, and it’s a big deal. I feel like every premiere that I’ve experienced, I’ve never enjoyed fully, so this is another one…. It’s extremely hard, and it took everything to get me here today,” she said of the investigation and the since-cancelled premiere of The Bachelorette.

“It’s just heavy. It’s a heavy time, and it’s unfortunate,” the influencer continued. “I’m struggling for sure, but also at the same time I feel like if I don’t show up, then I’m just giving these opportunities away and not enjoying what we’ve worked on and something super exciting that’s coming.”

Mortensen’s representative addressed the reports of the domestic assault investigation in a statement to Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday.

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“His number one priority here is protecting Ever,” his rep said on Wednesday. “He knew there was a possibility it could come out, but he was not going to be the one to proactively do that because he has always wanted a decent relationship with Taylor.”

“It’s been really hard to achieve that, but he wants to co-parent well,” his rep added.

Mortensen’s rep also denied that he was the reason the situation became public and said he was hoping the drama would de-escalate.

“He was just hoping that if he says nothing, as he usually does, it would go away. He’s never done any kind of sit-down interview about his side,” the rep continued. “He kind of just lets it all happen to him, and I think he realizes with the severity of everything now that he just can’t do that.”

— With files from The Associated Press