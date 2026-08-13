Legal CFL tailgating is setting the tone for football in Saskatchewan

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Football fans are finally getting a taste of what other cities across the country have had for ages — legal tailgating in Regina, Sask.

Kicking off the season as defending champs, the Saskatchewan Roughriders allowed fans to legally tailgate on the grounds surrounding Mosaic Stadium on June 13.

Fans who were able to get their hands on a permit brought food, games, drinks and excitement to the stadium grounds. The Roughriders team worked alongside the provincial government and the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority last year to make tailgating possible.

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This gives fans who have a permit the chance to get the pre-game energy going in their allocated parking spots, even giving them the chance to experience music, grills and adult beverages.

Other cities across the country that have legal tailgating options include Hamilton, Toronto, Montreal and Winnipeg, just to name a few. The Riders are one of the latter teams to make the decision to legalize tailgating.

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Sania Ali has more details in the video above.