Maui doctor’s wife describes birthday hike terror at attempted murder trial

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The wife of a Hawaii doctor testified in court on Tuesday in his attempted murder trial, recalling a birthday hike where he is accused of trying to inject his wife with a syringe and hitting her over the head with a rock.

Speaking in an Oahu courtroom, Arielle Konig, 37, recounted the alleged incident, which she said followed a hike and a cliffside selfie that her husband, Dr. Gerhardt Konig, 47, an anesthesiologist from Maui, had asked them to take together while walking along the Pali Puka Trail, northeast of Honolulu, on March 24, 2025.

View image in full screen An undated photo of Gerhardt Konig, who is accused of trying to kill his wife in Hawaii. Honolulu Police Department

He pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder in April 2025.

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In opening statements last week, his lawyer argued the incident occurred in self defence, claiming that his client hit his wife over the head because she had tried to push him off the trail, local NBC affiliate KHNL of Honolulu reported.

During Tuesday’s testimony, Konig said she felt uncomfortable standing so close to the cliff’s edge while taking the selfie and asked her husband to move so she could get past him, the U.S. outlet reported.

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A short while later, she alleged her husband grabbed her by the arm while shouting obscenities and forcing her back towards the edge of the cliff.

Konig said her husband told her to “get back over there,” and that she thought he was joking at first. When she realized he wasn’t, she got down on the ground and clung to nearby foliage, she testified, adding that her husband then allegedly climbed on top of her, wielding a syringe, telling her to stay still.

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She hit the syringe away and attempted to fight him off by screaming, biting him and squeezing his testicles, she told the courtroom.

“He’s telling me, ‘Shut the f— up,’” she recounted.

According to the Courthouse News Service, Konig told the court her husband said no one was coming to help.

“Nobody’s coming to save you,” she said he told her, adding that she began pleading with him, reminding him of their children and asking him to think of the consequences of his actions.

He momentarily calmed down, she recalled, before grabbing a rock and hitting her over the head with it. She kept screaming and heard a woman saying she was calling 911, the courtroom heard.

Her husband froze, and she found her way to the woman calling emergency services, who arrived and helped her down the trail, she said.

In the 911 call, which was played aloud in court last week, the hikers who witnessed the incident could be heard describing seeing a man trying to kill a woman with a bloodied face, KHNL reported.

Konig told the court she suffered severe scalp injuries and during her testimony gestured to a scar on her head, the U.S. news outlet said.

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The attack came about three months after her husband discovered she had had an “emotional affair” with a colleague, she told the court. The couple had attended marriage counselling and were trying to rebuild trust, she said, adding that the affair with her colleague never turned physical.