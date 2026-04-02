First Nation blocks main highway to Halifax over cannabis crackdown

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15 comments

  1. MARK SHEPHERD
    April 4, 2026 at 9:16 am

    How come RCMP allow highway takeover when it is illegal.
    Anybody else doing that would be arrested ….not given free range.

  2. Dinah Moe Hum
    April 4, 2026 at 7:06 am

    I spoke with a very wealthy indigenous dispensary owner here in Shannonville Ontario. Their claim is cannabis is sacred therefore it’s their right to operate their stores. Interesting. Strange that when I asked him where were all these “legal” dispensaries before federal legalization in 2018 he had no answer. Um er ah oh um well you know.
    Yeah I do.
    Now it’s become indigenous terrorism.

  3. Shiela S
    April 4, 2026 at 7:00 am

    Jail not bail. Blocking a road is illegal..

  4. Public
    April 3, 2026 at 7:39 pm

    Not about weed sales but doesn’t protest until dope shopa raided. One thing to protest but to piss off the public and slow the public down to do what they want isn’t really helping make the public want to help. Then to ban RCMP off reservations and destroy RCMP property and then get RCMP help in road blocks. Makes no sense

  5. Anonymous
    April 3, 2026 at 7:33 pm

    Put them all in jail. There is one law for everyone. Anyone else doing this would be arrested and in jail. This is a public hiway . If you don’t follow through you are just giving in. Enough is enough.

  6. Anonymous
    April 3, 2026 at 6:18 pm

    Those blocking lanes and disrupting other law abiding citizen should be arrested and charged most
    No doubt would believe

  7. Chris
    April 3, 2026 at 11:30 am

    Can we bill the reserve for the destruction of at least $2m in federal property?

    I won’t hold my breath.

  8. Anonymous
    April 3, 2026 at 10:46 am

    How bout they just set up a check stop outside the the aboriginal lands and every non-aboriginal carrying illegal cannabis or cigarettes can get a big fine. Reduce the demand and punish the users

  9. #FreeBeerKnee
    April 2, 2026 at 9:17 pm

    Reading some of the reports, you have police in high tension situations bearing rifles. Like, is someone going to end up taking one, over legalization/recriminalization of pot. Shake my head.

  10. #FreeBeerKnee
    April 2, 2026 at 9:09 pm

    Les, The province wants to monopolize the market through the NSLC.

    This is the result of poorly executed cannabis sales regulation and structure by the NS gov. If they would permit some entrepreneurs to open weed barns on the trans-canada, they would be losing much less of the tax revenue to First Nations dispenseries.

    Really we should ask ourselves why the First Nations dispenseries are so popular amongst consumers. Is it the covenience, location? Is it the lineup of products? Is it the customer experience? Is it the price point? Realistically the province has something like 2-3 dozen outlets for a quarter of a million cannabis users.

    Theres really alot to unpack regarding the current legislation and the industry as a whole.

  11. Steve
    April 2, 2026 at 8:32 pm

    The mob wants their cut, simple as that

  12. Brusky
    April 2, 2026 at 7:47 pm

    Where are the police riot squads like break up of freedom convoy?

  13. Havasu
    April 2, 2026 at 6:42 pm

    One last war, and the loser takes his bows and arrows and f**KS off!

  14. Mike
    April 2, 2026 at 6:08 pm

    The treaty’s allow them to sell whatever they grow. Stick to treaties and everything will work out just fine.

  15. Les
    April 2, 2026 at 4:28 pm

    What’s with all these illegal shops in the Atlantic region? Why not just get a permit?

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Cannabis

First Nation blocks main highway to Halifax over cannabis crackdown

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 2, 2026 2:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'NS RCMP cannabis raid sparks highway protests '
NS RCMP cannabis raid sparks highway protests 
NS RCMP cannabis raid sparks highway protests 
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A First Nation says it is blockading part of a main highway into Halifax to protest police raids against unlicensed cannabis dispensaries in Indigenous communities.

Tensions have been rising between the provincial government and some First Nations communities since the Justice Department directed police in December to crack down on unlicensed cannabis shops.

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Michelle Glasgow, chief of Sipekne’katik First Nation, said on social media that members of her community have blocked part of Highway 102 near Shubenacadie, N.S., about 50 kilometres north Halifax.

She says the protest isn’t directly about cannabis but about the province asserting jurisdiction over unceded Mi’kmaq lands.

The RCMP have issued an alert saying Highway 102 near exit 10 is reduced to one lane.

Premier Tim Houston has said that illegal cannabis represents a serious harm to Nova Scotians.

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