Canada

Mi’kmaq chiefs, former attorney general disappointed with N.S. cannabis directive

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2025 1:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia to crack down on illegal cannabis dispensaries'
Nova Scotia to crack down on illegal cannabis dispensaries
The Nova Scotia government is directing police to crack down on illegal cannabis stores across the province and wants help from Mi’kmaq chiefs to shut down on-reserve sales. Angela Capobianco reports.
Mi’kmaq chiefs and a former provincial justice minister are criticizing the Nova Scotia government for directing police to crackdown on illegal cannabis.

Sipekne’katik First Nation Chief Michelle Glasgow says in a letter she and her council are “appalled” by the province’s directive, which she calls a direct threat to their communities’ safety.

On Thursday, Justice Minister Scott Armstrong called on all Nova Scotia police agencies to prioritize cannabis enforcement by identifying and disrupting illegal operations and distribution networks.

Armstrong also wrote to 13 Mi’kmaq chiefs requesting their co-operation as they tackle illegal cannabis sales.

Maw-lukutijik Saqmaq, also known as the Assembly of Nova Scotia Mi’kmaw Chiefs, say they are disappointed by Nova Scotia’s apparent lack of understanding of treaty rights and their right to self-determination.

Nova Scotia’s former justice minister and attorney general who now sits as an independent member of legislature says the province is undermining its relationship with Mi’kmaq communities while missing out on the opportunity to support small business in rural communities through expanded cannabis regulation.

Becky Druhan also says the province should be expanding regulations to deal with illegal cannabis, instead of ramping up enforcement.

Provincial law strictly controls the sale of cannabis, which is done through Nova Scotia Liquor Corp. outlets.

The province says there are 51 legal cannabis outlets across the province, one of which is located on an Indigenous reserve, and at least 118 illegal ones.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

