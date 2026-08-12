Charges laid in fatal 2025 crash in Calgary’s Temple neighbourhood

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Calgary police have charged a 26-year-old man more than a year after a horrific crash in northeast Calgary that killed a pedestrian and seriously injured three others, including himself.

Early in the morning of July 21, 2025, police were called to 52 St. NE near Temple Road, finding two severely damaged vehicles and a pedestrian who’d been struck.

The initial investigation determined a blue Ford F-150 pickup was travelling the wrong way down 52 St. NE when it hit the pedestrian, a woman in her 50s, as she was crossing the road.

The truck then continued, hitting a Jeep, before coming to a stop and bursting into flames.

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“I went to check on the guy. He was still inside his vehicle,” nearby resident Ed Koelle told Global News following the crash.

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“There was a fire that already erupted on top, and I was trying to get him to come out and I gave him a little bit of a hand, but he was bleeding all over the place.”

The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene. Two people inside the Jeep were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, and police also say the driver of the Ford was seriously hurt.

On Aug. 11, 2026, police charged the 26-year-old driver of the pickup with one count of criminal dangerous driving causing death and two counts of criminal dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 28.

Police are still accepting information about the crash and are urging anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.